Town sign Garbutt from Everton on season-long loan

Luke Garbutt has signed for Ipswich Town from Everton on a season-long loan. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Everton's left-sided specialist Luke Garbutt on a season-long loan.

✍️ Town have completed the signing of defender Luke Garbutt from @Everton on loan until the end of the season.



Welcome to the Club, @luke_garbutt! #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 12, 2019

Garbutt, 26, is expected to feature for Town for the first time in the Interwetten Cup out in Germany on Sunday.

Capped by England from U16 to U21 level, he was once seen as the long-term successor to Leighton Baines at Goodison Park and, after featuring in several Europa League games, signed a five-year deal in 2015.

He's not kicked on with the Toffees though and, having spent last season on loan at League One club Oxford United, is now heading into the final year of his contract.

Having always been seen as a left-back, Garbutt was converted into a left-winger at Oxford last season and it was in that position which he played his best football.

That versatility will appeal to Blues boss Paul Lambert, given he recently missed out on left-winger Danny Mayor and could also do with some competition for Myles Kenlock at left-back.

Garbutt has also had loan spells at Colchester in League One (13/14), Fulham in the Championship (15/16) and Wigan in the Championship (16/17), racking up close to 150 senior appearances.

He will become the fourth player in as many seasons to join Town on loan from Everton following on from Conor Grant, Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington.