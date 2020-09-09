Ipswich Town bring in new goalkeeper

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, following his release from AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer.

He had been with the Dons since the age of 14 after beginning his youth career at Bournemouth.

White has yet to make a senior appearance and will now join the Blues’ Under 23 side, where he will push fellow young goalkeeper Adam Przybek in the wake of Harry Wright’s loan move to GAIS in Sweden recently.

David Cornell and Tomas Holy will battle it out for the Blues’ No.1 shirt this season.

Ipswich begin their League One campaign against Wigan on Sunday.