E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town bring in new goalkeeper

PUBLISHED: 16:14 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 09 September 2020

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, following his release from AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer.

You may also want to watch:

He had been with the Dons since the age of 14 after beginning his youth career at Bournemouth.

White has yet to make a senior appearance and will now join the Blues’ Under 23 side, where he will push fellow young goalkeeper Adam Przybek in the wake of Harry Wright’s loan move to GAIS in Sweden recently.

David Cornell and Tomas Holy will battle it out for the Blues’ No.1 shirt this season.

Ipswich begin their League One campaign against Wigan on Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town bring in new goalkeeper

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer. Picture: ITFC

Should children celebrate trick or treat during coronavirus pandemic?

Trick or treaters - but should the Halloween custom be cancelled this year? Picture GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Fashion chain New Look could face liquidation

New Look could face liquidation after the firm failed to secure a buyer. Pic: New Look