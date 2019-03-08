Breaking

Town complete signing of goalkeeper Przybek on a free transfer

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of teenage goalkeeper Adam Przybek on a free transfer.

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town when his Gillingham contract ends. Picture: PA/ITFC Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town when his Gillingham contract ends. Picture: PA/ITFC

The 19-year-old was released by West Brom towards the end of last season and has previously spent time in trial with the Blues, featuring for the Under 23s against Crystal Palace in February.

He has now signed a two-year contract, with the club holding an option for a further year, and is set to link up with the Blues' Under 23 side.

"I'm delighted and I can't wait to get going," Przybek told the club website.

"This a new challenge for me having been at West Brom since I was seven, but one I'm very much looking forward to."

English-born Przybek has won caps at England at Under 16 level with England, Under 19 level with Wales and also qualifies to play international football for Poland.

He came through the youth system at the Hawthorns but has spent spells out on loan at Worcester City, Rushall Olympic and Gloucester City prior to his move to Portman Road.

Harry Wright played in the majority of the Blues' Under 23 fixtures last season but, following the arrival of Przybek, there is the potential for him to be loaned out in order to gain valuable senior experience.

Przybek is the second goalkeeper to move to Portman Road this summer, following the signing of Gillingham's Tomas Holy, while Dean Gerken has been released and a number of Championship clubs are monitoring Bartosz Bialkowski.

Should Bialkowski move on, the Blues are understood to be keen to recruit a new senior goalkeeper, with Bolton stopper Remi Matthews understood to be a prime target.

Christy Pym, who recently joined Peterborough from Exeter City, is understood to have been on Ipswich's rader but was not considered a leading target prior to moving to London Road.