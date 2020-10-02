E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town sign young winger on loan from German club Gladbach

PUBLISHED: 17:04 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 02 October 2020

Ipswich Town have signed Keanan Bennetts on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed 21-year-old winger Keanan Bennetts on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ipswich Town have signed Keanan Bennetts on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach. PICTURE: BMGIpswich Town have signed Keanan Bennetts on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach. PICTURE: BMG

The youngster arrives on loan until the end of the season and offers competition on both flanks. He is left-footed and plays primarily on the left wing but can also play as a left back.

We understand Town beat clubs in the Championship to his signature.

“I’m glad to get it done,” Bennetts said, after completing his move.

“I’m ready to get started. I see this as a great new start at a massive clubs, so I’m eager to get going.”

MORE: Lambert on Norwood’s injury, signing a replacement and further interest in Downes and Jackson

Bennetts, born in London to a German mother and Nigerian father, started his career with Tottenham but moved to Germany with Gladbach in 2018, eventually making his professional debut for the Bundesliga club earlier this summer.

He’s been capped by England up to Under 19 level, as well as Germany Under 15s, playing alongside Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell throughout his time in England’s youth set-up.

Bennetts could be in line to make his Ipswich debut against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday but has not been registered in time to make the squad for this weekend’s game with MK Dons.

He will wear the No.17 shirt during his time with Ipswich.

