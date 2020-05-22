Town announce signing of young winger Crane

Ross Crane will join Ipswich Town in July. Picture: NEIL DADY Archant

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign teenage winger Ross Crane.

Ross Crane prepares to take a corner, during this afternoon's Isthmian League North clash at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON Ross Crane prepares to take a corner, during this afternoon's Isthmian League North clash at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The youngster will join from Bury Town in July, having played for the Bostik North side last season.

The 17-year-old came through the AFC Sudbury academy and has also spent time with the Blues’ academy in the past, but will now link up with the club on a two-year contract.

Crane is left-sided winger and has impressed both academy chief Bryan Klug as well as former Town striker Alan Lee, who is on the board at Bury.

“Bryan Klug has watched Ross’ progress over the last year or so and he comes with Alan Lee’s backing as well,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, told the club website.

“He’s raw and is learning the game but we will give him the platform to develop as a footballer.”

Town have a good relationship with Bury, with a string of players including current first-teamer Jack Lankester spending time on loan at the non-league club.