'I feel I'd have something to offer in that position in the future' - Chambers interested in director of football role

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 August 2019

Skipper Luke Chambers with a muted fist pump to theTown fans at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Luke Chambers has stated his desire to become a manager many times, but the Ipswich Town skipper also has eyes on another role in the game.

Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture: PAGEPIXIpswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture: PAGEPIX

The 33-year-old has racked up 739 career appearances to date and believes he has plenty more left in the tank, but has regularly discussed his desire to forge a career on the touchline once his playing days are over.

While management has a real pull on Chambers, with close friend Cole Skuse a possible future assistant, the captain would also be interested in working as a director of football, helping an owner run a football club.

"I have talked about being a manager in the future but another role that would interest me is that middle man between an owner and the manager, that director of football role, if you like," Chambers wrote in a recent column for the matchday programme.

Captain Luke Chambers has spoken regularly about life after football. Photo: Steve WallerCaptain Luke Chambers has spoken regularly about life after football. Photo: Steve Waller

"If you have been in the game you can see things from both sides. You'd know the value of players; you also know when to say to them 'listen, this is where we are as a club. This is what we can afford'.

"I feel I'd have something to offer in that position in the future."

Chambers also discussed whether he would consider buying a football club if he had the financial power to do so.

Luke Chambers forces another save from Remi Matthews at Bolton Picture Pagepix LtdLuke Chambers forces another save from Remi Matthews at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

"Would I be the owner of a football club if I had the money?" he pondered.

"Good question. I guess it depends on how much money but if I did have the cash, yeah maybe I would.

"I'd be very hands on thought. I'd have to because of the knowledge of the game I have."

