'I feel I'd have something to offer in that position in the future' - Chambers interested in director of football role
PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 August 2019
Pagepix Ltd
Luke Chambers has stated his desire to become a manager many times, but the Ipswich Town skipper also has eyes on another role in the game.
The 33-year-old has racked up 739 career appearances to date and believes he has plenty more left in the tank, but has regularly discussed his desire to forge a career on the touchline once his playing days are over.
While management has a real pull on Chambers, with close friend Cole Skuse a possible future assistant, the captain would also be interested in working as a director of football, helping an owner run a football club.
"I have talked about being a manager in the future but another role that would interest me is that middle man between an owner and the manager, that director of football role, if you like," Chambers wrote in a recent column for the matchday programme.
MORE: 'He needs to go and play proper football and learn what it's all about' - young keeper Wright would benefit from loan move
You may also want to watch:
"If you have been in the game you can see things from both sides. You'd know the value of players; you also know when to say to them 'listen, this is where we are as a club. This is what we can afford'.
"I feel I'd have something to offer in that position in the future."
Chambers also discussed whether he would consider buying a football club if he had the financial power to do so.
MORE: Mike Bacon: Ed Sheeran in a Town shirt, top of the table. We should all be so happy, but...
"Would I be the owner of a football club if I had the money?" he pondered.
"Good question. I guess it depends on how much money but if I did have the cash, yeah maybe I would.
"I'd be very hands on thought. I'd have to because of the knowledge of the game I have."