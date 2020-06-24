Town are League One’s third biggest-spenders on agent fees
PUBLISHED: 18:58 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 24 June 2020
Ipswich Town spent more than £325,000 on agent fees during the course of the last two transfer windows, it has been revealed.
The figure is the third most among League One clubs, behind Sunderland (£1.3million) and Coventry (£353,000), though the reporting period also covers the final four months of Town’s relegation from the Championship following the closure of the January transfer window.
The new figure includes the permanent signings of James Norwood, Tomas Holy, James Wilson and Kane Vincent-Young, as well as new contracts for the likes of Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Luke Woolfenden, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears.
Town’s spend is less than half of the £790,000 Town spent during the previous reporting period of February 2018-January 2019. Ipswich spent £241,000 during the period before that.
League One clubs spent a combined £3.9m on agents during the reporting period, with Bolton Wanderers the only club not to spend a penny on intermediaries. A total of 12 clubs in the third tier spent less than £100,000 on agents.
Championship spent a little over £49m while Premier League sides paid out £263m.
Liverpool were the biggest spenders in the country with more than £30m on agents fees.
