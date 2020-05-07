E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Magical Vegas logo won’t appear on Ipswich Town shirts next season as charity takes its place

PUBLISHED: 13:52 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 07 May 2020

Magical Vegas have sponsored Ipswich Town for the last two-and-a-half years. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Magical Vegas have sponsored Ipswich Town for the last two-and-a-half years. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

The Magical Vegas logo will no longer appear on the front of Ipswich Town shirts from next season.

The Carers Trust logo will appear on the front of Ipswich Town shirts from next season. Picture: ITFCThe Carers Trust logo will appear on the front of Ipswich Town shirts from next season. Picture: ITFC

The online gambling company has gifted their sponsorship to the Carers Trust charity, which they have worked with for several years.

That means the charity’s logo will appear on the front of Town’s home and away shirts, as well as all replicas, from next season onwards.

Next season represents the final year of the original deal with Magical Vegas, which saw the online gambling site’s logo appear on shirts from January 2018. The deal was said to be worth in the region of £2million to the club, although there is understood to have been a reduction in that due to the Blues’ relegation to League One.

The club are still understood to be looking to launch next season’s kits at the end of this month as usual, despite the uncertainty surrounding if and when football will resume during the coronavirus crisis.

MORE: Town’s 2020/21 season could be delayed until fans are allowed back at grounds

Those shirts will also include a ‘Thank You NHS’ logo on the reverse, as the Blues again use the area beneath players’ numbers to support local charities.

You may also want to watch:

The Carers Trust has over 4500 carers in and around Suffolk and Rank has supported many of their initiatives in the local community, helping to raise a significant sum to support carers across the county and the UK.

Ipswich Town shirts have carried the 'Magical Vegas' sponsorship since January 2018. Picture: ITFCIpswich Town shirts have carried the 'Magical Vegas' sponsorship since January 2018. Picture: ITFC

“Having their name on the front of the Ipswich Town first-team shirts will help spotlight the fantastic work The Carers Trust does in supporting unpaid carers locally and across the whole country,” said James Boord, chief marketing officer for Rank Group Plc, who own Magical Vegas.

“Thousands of carers across Suffolk alone are caring around the clock for family members with long-term disabilities and illnesses.

“It’s vital they get a respite from time to time and Rank is delighted to be able to give some of those carers the opportunity to go and watch the team play at Portman Road.”

MORE: Ipswich Town announce shirt sponsorship deal with ‘Magical Vegas’

Rank has also fully backed the club’s decision to pay tribute to the NHS on the back of the first-team shirts for next season, with Boord adding: “It’s great to see both the NHS and carers receiving recognition on the Ipswich Town shirts, especially in these challenging times.”

Rosie Richardson, director of sales at Town, said: “We are delighted to help Rank’s chosen charity by offering support to the Carers Trust, which reaches out to a number of fantastic community initiatives.”

As well as having their name on the front of Town’s shirts, The Carers Trust will be allocated a number of complimentary tickets at home games courtesy of Rank’s sponsorship agreement with the Club and these will be offered to local carers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex

The government has released the latest number of deaths with coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police still hunting accomplices to jewellery shop heist after armed robber jailed

Robertas Piliukaitis was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Your photos of the Flower Moon above Suffolk

The Flower Moon was large in the sky over Woodbridge on May 6 Picture: DAWN FORSDIKE

Best friends’ reunion scuppered by coronavirus crisis after cancer fight

Best friends Lucas and Oliver from Bury St Edmunds have both experienced isolation while battling cancer Picture: CANCER RESEARCH UK
Drive 24