New signings Norwood and Holy on the plane as Blues fly out to Germany

James Norwood is with the Ipswich Town squad.

The Ipswich Town squad have departed for Germany to begin their pre-season tour.

Tomas Holy joined Ipswich Town at the end of June.

The Blues will spend the next 12 days on the continent, taking on Paderborn in Delbruck before participating in the Interwetten Cup in Meppen the following weekend.

Paul Lambert's side flew into Dortmund this afternoon and will be based near Meppen for the duration of the trip, with the tournament at the Hansch Arena seeing them face Fortuna Dusseldorf and then either FC Utrecht or the hosts in 45-minute games.

James Norwood was pictured for the first time after joining up with the squad for training yesterday, following his arrival from Tranmere earlier in the summer.

Luke Chambers, pictured at the airport.

Along with stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, also pictured was striker Freddie Sears, who is continuing his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Speaking about the importance of his side's trip, Lambert said: "It will be next week when we go to Germany that pre-season will really kick in I think.

"The time out there will be huge for us. The players will be living in each other's pockets. You have to respect each other.

Cole Skuse is on the plane.

"They will be working hard and they have to try and do everything we ask of them to prepare for that first game in August.

"We are facing some good teams out in Germany. That helps with the preparation but it's about the whole trip and working together out there."

Freddie Sears is with the Ipswich squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Ipswich Town pre-season programme

First team

Paderborn (a) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)

Interwetten Cup (Meppen) - July 14

Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)

Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)

Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)

U23s

Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)

Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)

Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)

U18s

Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)

Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)

Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)

Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)

Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)