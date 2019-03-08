Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

New signings Norwood and Holy on the plane as Blues fly out to Germany

PUBLISHED: 16:02 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 04 July 2019

James Norwood is with the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: ITFC

James Norwood is with the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: ITFC

Archant

The Ipswich Town squad have departed for Germany to begin their pre-season tour.

Tomas Holy joined Ipswich Town at the end of June. Picture: ITFCTomas Holy joined Ipswich Town at the end of June. Picture: ITFC

The Blues will spend the next 12 days on the continent, taking on Paderborn in Delbruck before participating in the Interwetten Cup in Meppen the following weekend.

Paul Lambert's side flew into Dortmund this afternoon and will be based near Meppen for the duration of the trip, with the tournament at the Hansch Arena seeing them face Fortuna Dusseldorf and then either FC Utrecht or the hosts in 45-minute games.

MORE: Daryl Murphy transfer listed by Nottingham Forest - so would you like to see him back at Ipswich Town?

James Norwood was pictured for the first time after joining up with the squad for training yesterday, following his arrival from Tranmere earlier in the summer.

Luke Chambers, pictured at the airport. Picture: ITFCLuke Chambers, pictured at the airport. Picture: ITFC

Along with stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, also pictured was striker Freddie Sears, who is continuing his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Speaking about the importance of his side's trip, Lambert said: "It will be next week when we go to Germany that pre-season will really kick in I think.

MORE: Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Plenty of intrigue as Ipswich Town play the numbers game

"The time out there will be huge for us. The players will be living in each other's pockets. You have to respect each other.

Cole Skuse is on the plane. Picture: ITFCCole Skuse is on the plane. Picture: ITFC

"They will be working hard and they have to try and do everything we ask of them to prepare for that first game in August.

"We are facing some good teams out in Germany. That helps with the preparation but it's about the whole trip and working together out there."

Embed code:

Freddie Sears is with the Ipswich squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Picture: ITFCFreddie Sears is with the Ipswich squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town pre-season programme

First team

Paderborn (a) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)

Interwetten Cup (Meppen) - July 14

Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)

Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)

Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)

U23s

Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)

Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)

Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)

U18s

Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)

Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)

Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)

Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)

Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police probe two dog bite attacks in Ipswich

Police are investigating two dog bite incidents in Ipswich - in Victoria Street and Christchurch Park . Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Level crossing crash driver spared jail for ‘incredibly reckless risk’

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Fresh proposals unveiled for 100 homes at former council offices

A previous impression of what the development would look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Ed Sheeran applies for new outdoor kitchen at Framlingham home

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - and an unsigned band will be joining him. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘Staggering’ £1m cost of special school’s staff suspensions revealed

Labour's education spokesman Jack Abbott said the figures were staggering Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists