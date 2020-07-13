Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have released their squad numbers for the 2020/21 season.

In one of few changes, central defender Luke Woolfenden has switched from No.28 to the No.6 shirt, which remained vacant for the entirety of last season.

The academy product recently signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him with the Blues until the summer of 2024.

In the only other change, Janoi Donacien has relinquished the No.2 shirt and will now wear No.12, with the No.2 and No.3 shirt now vacant.

Aside from that, all other numbers remain the same with 24 handed out in total.

However there are a string of young players missing from the list, who have previously been given first-team squad numbers.

These include Brett McGavin, Barry Cotter, Ben Folami, Aaron Drinan, Corrie Ndaba and Ben Morris.

Ipswich Town squad numbers

1. Tomas Holy

4. Luke Chambers

5. James Wilson

6. Luke Woolfenden

7. Gwion Edwards

8. Cole Skuse

9. Kayden Jackson

10. James Norwood

11. Jon Nolan

12. Janoi Donacien

13. Harry Wright

14. Jack Lankester

15. Teddy Bishop

16. Tristan Nydam

18. Alan Judge

20. Freddie Sears

21. Flynn Downes

22. Toto Nsiala

23. Andre Dozzell

24. Kane Vincent-Young

26. Idris El Mizouni

30. Myles Kenlock

36. Armando Dobra

44. Emyr Huws