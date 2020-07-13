E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 13 July 2020

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have released their squad numbers for the 2020/21 season.

In one of few changes, central defender Luke Woolfenden has switched from No.28 to the No.6 shirt, which remained vacant for the entirety of last season.

The academy product recently signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him with the Blues until the summer of 2024.

In the only other change, Janoi Donacien has relinquished the No.2 shirt and will now wear No.12, with the No.2 and No.3 shirt now vacant.

Aside from that, all other numbers remain the same with 24 handed out in total.

However there are a string of young players missing from the list, who have previously been given first-team squad numbers.

These include Brett McGavin, Barry Cotter, Ben Folami, Aaron Drinan, Corrie Ndaba and Ben Morris.

Ipswich Town squad numbers

1. Tomas Holy

4. Luke Chambers

5. James Wilson

6. Luke Woolfenden

7. Gwion Edwards

8. Cole Skuse

9. Kayden Jackson

10. James Norwood

11. Jon Nolan

12. Janoi Donacien

13. Harry Wright

14. Jack Lankester

15. Teddy Bishop

16. Tristan Nydam

18. Alan Judge

20. Freddie Sears

21. Flynn Downes

22. Toto Nsiala

23. Andre Dozzell

24. Kane Vincent-Young

26. Idris El Mizouni

30. Myles Kenlock

36. Armando Dobra

44. Emyr Huws

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

