Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season
PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 13 July 2020
Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town have released their squad numbers for the 2020/21 season.
In one of few changes, central defender Luke Woolfenden has switched from No.28 to the No.6 shirt, which remained vacant for the entirety of last season.
The academy product recently signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him with the Blues until the summer of 2024.
In the only other change, Janoi Donacien has relinquished the No.2 shirt and will now wear No.12, with the No.2 and No.3 shirt now vacant.
Aside from that, all other numbers remain the same with 24 handed out in total.
However there are a string of young players missing from the list, who have previously been given first-team squad numbers.
These include Brett McGavin, Barry Cotter, Ben Folami, Aaron Drinan, Corrie Ndaba and Ben Morris.
Ipswich Town squad numbers
1. Tomas Holy
4. Luke Chambers
5. James Wilson
6. Luke Woolfenden
7. Gwion Edwards
8. Cole Skuse
9. Kayden Jackson
10. James Norwood
11. Jon Nolan
12. Janoi Donacien
13. Harry Wright
14. Jack Lankester
15. Teddy Bishop
16. Tristan Nydam
18. Alan Judge
20. Freddie Sears
21. Flynn Downes
22. Toto Nsiala
23. Andre Dozzell
24. Kane Vincent-Young
26. Idris El Mizouni
30. Myles Kenlock
36. Armando Dobra
44. Emyr Huws
