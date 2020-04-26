Ipswich Town players discussing wage deferral with owner Evans

Owner Marcus Evans and senior Ipswich Town players are continuing to discuss the potential for the squad to defer part of their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The squad have indicated a willingness to defer a portion of their wages to help the club at a time when it has lost the vast majority of its income, with talks with Evans ongoing but not yet reaching a conclusion.

National newspaper reports have suggested the players had rejected Evans’ proposal of a 25% cut, however that is not believed to be the case.

The EFL and the PFA recently came to an agreement which could see players defer a quarter of their pay, sparking discussions between Evans and senior players, but there was not sufficient time to conclude those talks in time for them to take effect in April.

Discussions will continue, with both sides hopeful of coming to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the end of March, manager Paul Lambert insisted he and his staff would be willing to defer a portion of their wages.

“We are all experiencing an incredible situation across the world and a wage deferral is the least I can do as a football manager,” Lambert said.

“I am desperate to help in any way I can, and myself and the coaching staff are all happy to assist the club in these difficult times.”

The Blues could lose as much as £3million as a result of the lockdown, implemented by the government at the end of March, with the club placing the vast majority of their non-playing staff on furlough. That move sees the government pay 80% of staff members’ salaries, with Evans topping that up to ensure those working for the Blues are all receiving their full monthly income.