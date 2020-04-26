E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town players discussing wage deferral with owner Evans

PUBLISHED: 15:44 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 26 April 2020

The Ipswich Town squad are discussing the potential to defer a portion of their wages during the coronavirus crisis. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Ipswich Town squad are discussing the potential to defer a portion of their wages during the coronavirus crisis. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Owner Marcus Evans and senior Ipswich Town players are continuing to discuss the potential for the squad to defer part of their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The squad have indicated a willingness to defer a portion of their wages to help the club at a time when it has lost the vast majority of its income, with talks with Evans ongoing but not yet reaching a conclusion.

National newspaper reports have suggested the players had rejected Evans’ proposal of a 25% cut, however that is not believed to be the case.

The EFL and the PFA recently came to an agreement which could see players defer a quarter of their pay, sparking discussions between Evans and senior players, but there was not sufficient time to conclude those talks in time for them to take effect in April.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Promotion mini-tournament ‘proposed’ to decide League One season... leaving Town on the outside looking in

Discussions will continue, with both sides hopeful of coming to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the end of March, manager Paul Lambert insisted he and his staff would be willing to defer a portion of their wages.

“We are all experiencing an incredible situation across the world and a wage deferral is the least I can do as a football manager,” Lambert said.

“I am desperate to help in any way I can, and myself and the coaching staff are all happy to assist the club in these difficult times.”

The Blues could lose as much as £3million as a result of the lockdown, implemented by the government at the end of March, with the club placing the vast majority of their non-playing staff on furlough. That move sees the government pay 80% of staff members’ salaries, with Evans topping that up to ensure those working for the Blues are all receiving their full monthly income.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Those we’ve lost – the loving tributes to some of our local virus victims

Top row from left, John Hood, Dr Fayez Ayache and Florence Fisher. Bottom row from left, Ronald Courtney, Charles

Another four coronavirus deaths confirmed at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

ESNEFT operates Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three arrests after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in drug warrants

Three people were arrested following the execution of warrants at three addresses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New apartments with seaviews nearing completion on former hotel site

The new flats and retail space which has replaced the North Sea Hotel on Felixstowe seafront Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Ipswich Town players discussing wage deferral with owner Evans

The Ipswich Town squad are discussing the potential to defer a portion of their wages during the coronavirus crisis. Picture Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24