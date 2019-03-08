Partly Cloudy

Town star Judge again linked with QPR - but move highly unlikely

PUBLISHED: 11:48 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 30 June 2019

Alan Judge signed a two year deal with Town in April, but has again been linked with a move to QPR. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Alan Judge signed a two year deal with Town in April, but has again been linked with a move to QPR. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's mercurial midfield star Alan Judge has again been linked with a move to QPR.

Alan Judge will be a key player for Town in League One. Photo: ITFCAlan Judge will be a key player for Town in League One. Photo: ITFC

Judge, 30, was said to be interesting Rangers in a story in the Daily Mirror earlier this month, and the link has resurfaced again in today's Sun on Sunday.

MORE: Don't panic! Town won't be playing transfer catch-up this summer

You may also want to watch:

It's claimed that QPR boss Mark Warburton, who worked with the Republic of Ireland international at Brentford, would be interested in taking Judge to Loftus Road if Luke Freeman - linked with a £4m move to Sheffield United - departs.

However, it would be a huge surprise if Town did allow Judge to leave, having signed the midfielder to a new two-year deal in April, the Irish star seen very much as one of the key players in Paul Lambert's plan to guide the Blues straight back up from League One next season.

MORE: Winger Mayor in Town for talks

We understand that Judge is very happy at Portman Road and has no desire to leave - and that it's unlikely QPR would be in a position to table the sort of offer which would raise any eyebrows at Town.

What do you think? Would you consider selling Judge? Let us know below!

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says 'we will respect whatever decision Dan makes'

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

