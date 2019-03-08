Video

Town star Judge again linked with QPR - but move highly unlikely

Alan Judge signed a two year deal with Town in April, but has again been linked with a move to QPR. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's mercurial midfield star Alan Judge has again been linked with a move to QPR.

Alan Judge will be a key player for Town in League One. Photo: ITFC Alan Judge will be a key player for Town in League One. Photo: ITFC

Judge, 30, was said to be interesting Rangers in a story in the Daily Mirror earlier this month, and the link has resurfaced again in today's Sun on Sunday.

It's claimed that QPR boss Mark Warburton, who worked with the Republic of Ireland international at Brentford, would be interested in taking Judge to Loftus Road if Luke Freeman - linked with a £4m move to Sheffield United - departs.

However, it would be a huge surprise if Town did allow Judge to leave, having signed the midfielder to a new two-year deal in April, the Irish star seen very much as one of the key players in Paul Lambert's plan to guide the Blues straight back up from League One next season.

We understand that Judge is very happy at Portman Road and has no desire to leave - and that it's unlikely QPR would be in a position to table the sort of offer which would raise any eyebrows at Town.

What do you think? Would you consider selling Judge? Let us know below!