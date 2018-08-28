Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2018

Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Andre Dozzell is with England Under 20s this week. Picture: PAAndre Dozzell is with England Under 20s this week. Picture: PA

Dozzell returned to senior action in pre-season having missed a year of football after suffering a nasty knee injury on the opening day of the last campaign, but had to wait until the start of October to make his first-team return.

That was because former manager Paul Hurst and his medical team found evidence to suggest his knee was not ready for the rigours of the Championship, increasing the chances of further damage, meaning Dozzell was left playing Under 23 football for two months.

The 19-year-old admitted he asked to be loaned out in order to play regularly but is now looking to make up for lost time.

MORE: ‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

“I can understand the manager (Hurst) looking at it and thinking I’m 18 or 19, have been out for a year with a knee injury and not wanting me to be put straight back in too soon,” he said in an interview with the club’s matchday programme.

“I did have to be patient and trust those people who were making those decisions. It was frustrating at times but they explained why they were being careful and that it was for the best reasons.

“I said to the manager that I didn’t really want to play U23s. I’d missed a year and that was a big year in my development so going on loan was something that interested me.

MORE: Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Town's young midfield trio Flynn Downes (21), Andre Dozzell (23) ) Tristan Nydam (16) pictured with Luke Woolfenden ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Ham game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown's young midfield trio Flynn Downes (21), Andre Dozzell (23) ) Tristan Nydam (16) pictured with Luke Woolfenden ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Ham game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I wanted to play men’s football and get the chance to improve every week by playing league games.

“Paul Hurst said they’d look at it but then they had some tests done on my knee and didn’t think it was strong enough to play first-team football. He wanted me to stay at the club and do strengthening work on my knee and train and play with the U23s.

“It was really frustrating but at the end of the day, you don’t want the injury to come back. I just got my head down and did all my rehab and it’s paid off.”

MORE: Former Ipswich goalkeeper Supple hangs up his gloves for a second time due to ongoing hip injury

Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes Picture: ROSS HALSAndre Dozzell and Flynn Downes Picture: ROSS HALS

Dozzell has played five times this season and is one of a number of young players to have earned praise from new boss Paul Lambert and his staff, with the teenager believing he is making progress on a weekly basis.

“Last season was hard and very disappointing for me so it’s good to be training and playing games again,” he said.

“I’m just trying to get back to where I was and get better than I was. I just want to get as many minutes as I can on the pitch and help the team as much as I can.

MORE: Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Andre Dozzell in training Picture: ROSS HALSAndre Dozzell in training Picture: ROSS HALS

“I definitely feel that each week I’m getting more prepared physically for the Championship. It’s not easy when you have been out for a year but I feel I am moving forward physically and I’m being looked after really well be the physios here.

“When I first came back I was a bit wary of going too hard into a tackle but when I played our first game in pre-season at Braintree, I got smashed. I thought, if I can take a challenge like that and be fine, then I can go into anything.”

Topic Tags:

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

50 minutes ago Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

ANDY WARREN spoke to Ipswich Town No.2 Stuart Taylor about his journey from cleaning Paul Lambert’s boots at St Mirren to assisting him at Portman Road.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: CONTRIBUTED

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Yesterday, 17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

Yesterday, 17:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad and has trained with the full England squad. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

Yesterday, 13:50 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford United after being given permission to move on by Ipswich Town.

‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenager Jack Lankester hopes to be involved with the Ipswich Town first team for the remainder of the season but would be prepared to spend time out on loan if it aides his development.

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been impressing the players with his skills on the training pitch. STUART WATSON looks back on his playing career.

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

Tue, 17:46 Andy Warren
Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tristan Nydam is keen to make the most of his loan stay in Scotland but is still keeping a firm eye on parent club Ipswich Town.

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Tue, 16:45 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24