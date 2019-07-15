Overcast

'I'm just delighted to be back out there with an Ipswich shirt on' - Huws can't wait for season to start

15 July, 2019 - 16:30
Emyr Huws pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town midfield star Emyr Huws says he's 'only going to get stronger and stronger' as he returns to action following a serious knee injury.

Emyr Huws in action during the first 45 minutes against Fortuna Picture: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws in action during the first 45 minutes against Fortuna Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Welsh international, who has not featured for the Town first-team since December 2017, played both in the defeat by Paderborn last weekend and the last-place finish in the Interwetten Cup yesterday.

It's a major step forward for Huws, who has been battling knee issues for months, having hurt the ligaments in his knee in a Championship clash at Middlesbrough.

MORE: Huws' delight at return to action

If he can stay fit, the talented midfielder will be a major part of Paul Lambert's side's push for promotion at the first time of asking in League One next season.

"I feel really good. I've worked hard and I'm chuffed that it's paying off," Huws told iFollow Ipswich.

"At the moment I feel I'm only going to get stronger and stronger and I'm looking forward to the season now and playing my part for the team.

"I have learnt so much from what has happened in the past. It's been hard for my career but from what I have been through, I'm feeling better mentally and physically.

MORE: Watch Norwood's first Ipswich Town goal

"A lot of things have come together and I'm just delighted to be back out there on the pitch again and with an Ipswich shirt on. I've missed it and now it's about showing what I can do."

