'We need to get the club back where it needs to be' - Roberts says Town are focused solely on promotion

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 July 2019

Jordan Roberts says Town players are focused solely on getting the club back into the Championship. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jordan Roberts says Town players are focused solely on getting the club back into the Championship. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town forward Jordan Roberts says nothing other than promotion is in the players' minds as the League One campaign fast approaches.

Jordan Roberts on the ball during pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLSJordan Roberts on the ball during pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues are back in Suffolk following a 10-day training camp in Germany which included friendly defeats against Bundesliga sides Paderborn and Fortuna Dusseldorf, as well third-tier side Meppen (on penalties).

When speaking publically, manager Paul Lambert has attempted to temper expectations as the club prepares for third-tier football for the first time since 1957, highlighting how young his squad is and how little he's had to spend.

However, there has been plenty of fighting talk from the players.

"We've had meetings, we've spoken with the captain and people at the club, and we've said that it's a case of taking the shackles off and just going for it," said Roberts, who has been a central figure in the friendly games so far following his return from a loan spell at Lincoln City.

"At the end of the day we have to get ourselves back into the league (Championship) and where we deserve to be. It's down to us. We know what we've got to do and take full responsibility for that."

He continued: "There's nothing else that crosses the boys' mind apart from 'we need to get promoted'. That's it. We need to get the club back where it needs to be.

"The fans know that, we know that, everyone at the training ground and the stadium knows it.

"It's down to us to deliver. I think we're in a good place now. It's up to us to go out there now and show how much we want it from the first game."

Town's pre-season continues with a friendly at Colchester United on Friday night, followed by games at Notts County (next Tuesday) and Cambridge United (next Saturday).

Lambert's men then go to Burton Albion for their League One opener on August 3.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

