'If we control what we can control there's no way teams can live with us' - Garbutt on Town's impressive form

Luke Garbutt scored his third Ipswich goal against Tranmere on Saturday.

Luke Garbutt believes the rest of League One 'won't be able to live with Ipswich' as long as the Blues retain their high standards this season.

Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead.

The Everton loanee, who has scored three goals in just four Ipswich starts since his summer move, is enjoying life at Portman Road and has played a big role in the club's unbeaten start to life in the third tier.

Next up is a trip to Fleetwood, who sit third, four points behind Paul Lambert's table-toppers, and Garbutt insisted he and his team-mates will go into the game full of confidence following Saturday's 4-1 victory over Tranmere.

"Putting the work in on the training ground is paying off, really, and long may it continue," he said in an interview with the club's iFollow service.

"Hopefully we can push on now and really cement ourselves at the top of the league. The squad is in great shape, we've got an abundance of depth of players really so we're flying. Hopefully we can continue that at Fleetwood.

"It will be a tough game, away from home, and we have to treat them with respect because they're doing well. But we have to attack them, do the things we're good at and believe we're going to come out on the right side and get three points.

"We'll go into that game fully confident we can do that.

"Looking at the squad and the way we can play, if we control what we can control there's no way teams can live with us in this league, I believe.

"It will be us that knock ourselves down so if we keep focused and our mentality's right then I don't see any problems really.

"There will be plenty of ups and downs during a long season but we have to stick together. Right now, things couldn't be better."

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal.

Garbutt got the Blues off and running against Tranmere on Saturday as he lashed home a stunning free-kick from 30-yards, finding the top corner of Scott Davies' goal.

The striker was a product of hard graft at the club's Playford Road training base, where the 26-year-old has put in plenty of work with goalkeeper Will Norris.

"As soon as we got the free-kick I fancied it straightaway because I've been working on it in training and have been going in," Garbutt said.

A fist pumping Luke Garbutt celebrates after scoring from a free kick to give Ipswich Town a 1-0 lead.

"I felt confident going into it and as soon as I hit it I knew it was going in. I was made up to have scored and got the lads off to a good start."