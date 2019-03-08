Heavy Showers

'The break is needed but I could do with more games' - Bishop already excited for pre-season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 June 2019

Teddy Bishop is looking forward to a big pre-season for Ipswich Town. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Teddy Bishop is looking forward to a big pre-season for Ipswich Town. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

While the Ipswich Town players are enjoying their summer break, a part of Teddy Bishop wishes he was still playing games.

Teddy Bishop found a new level of fitness last season. Picture PagepixTeddy Bishop found a new level of fitness last season. Picture Pagepix

Although the 2018/19 season proved a disastrous one for the Blues as they were relegated to League One, it represented something of a personal success for Bishop as he found a new level of consistency following three injury-interrupted seasons.

His 13 league starts were more than he had managed in the last three campaigns combined, while he also completed 90 minutes for the first time in his career and managed to play three games in a week on two occasions.

For that reason, a part of him didn't want the season to end and is looking forward to returning for the start of pre-season training on June 24.

"After a tough year a break is needed, mentally and physically," he said.

"All the boys need a break but for me, just back playing after so long out, I could do with more games. But the break is definitely needed for everyone just to recharge and go again next season.

"The break does that and you won't have anyone coming back here feeling sorry for themselves or feeling down about the relegation. We'll have a good six weeks off.

Teddy Bishop under pressure at The Hawthorns Picture PagepixTeddy Bishop under pressure at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

"You do have to stay fit of course because you have to hit the ground running.

"In the last couple of pre-seasons I've come back really fit and have then broken down so it's important for me to keep going, I can't just stop and then start over again because that can cause problems for me.

"I'll keep really fit over the summer. You can do all sorts, it doesn't have to be just gym work. You can play tennis, swim, all sorts.

"We have individualised programmes which really help you know what you're doing, so we'll all be back fit."

The pain of relegation hurt Teddy Bishop. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comThe pain of relegation hurt Teddy Bishop. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town head to Germany for 10 days at the start of their pre-season programme, with Bishop hopeful the experience will be a positive one for he and his team-mates.

"We went to Germany before and played (Fortuna) Dusseldorf, which was great, so this one should be too," he said.

"We're there for 10 days with a few games so after that we should know where we are in terms of fitness and everything.

"We'll all be feeling good and that will be a really good time to bond."

