'The break is needed but I could do with more games' - Bishop already excited for pre-season

Teddy Bishop is looking forward to a big pre-season for Ipswich Town. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

While the Ipswich Town players are enjoying their summer break, a part of Teddy Bishop wishes he was still playing games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Bishop found a new level of fitness last season. Picture Pagepix Teddy Bishop found a new level of fitness last season. Picture Pagepix

Although the 2018/19 season proved a disastrous one for the Blues as they were relegated to League One, it represented something of a personal success for Bishop as he found a new level of consistency following three injury-interrupted seasons.

His 13 league starts were more than he had managed in the last three campaigns combined, while he also completed 90 minutes for the first time in his career and managed to play three games in a week on two occasions.

For that reason, a part of him didn't want the season to end and is looking forward to returning for the start of pre-season training on June 24.

MORE: The story of Lord Norwood's journey from eating a hotdog on the subs bench to being Town's great goalscoring hope

"After a tough year a break is needed, mentally and physically," he said.

"All the boys need a break but for me, just back playing after so long out, I could do with more games. But the break is definitely needed for everyone just to recharge and go again next season.

"The break does that and you won't have anyone coming back here feeling sorry for themselves or feeling down about the relegation. We'll have a good six weeks off.

MORE; Poise, precision and pace - analysing new Town striker Norwood's stunning 32-goal season

Teddy Bishop under pressure at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix Teddy Bishop under pressure at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

"You do have to stay fit of course because you have to hit the ground running.

"In the last couple of pre-seasons I've come back really fit and have then broken down so it's important for me to keep going, I can't just stop and then start over again because that can cause problems for me.

"I'll keep really fit over the summer. You can do all sorts, it doesn't have to be just gym work. You can play tennis, swim, all sorts.

"We have individualised programmes which really help you know what you're doing, so we'll all be back fit."

The pain of relegation hurt Teddy Bishop. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com The pain of relegation hurt Teddy Bishop. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE; Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season - but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Town head to Germany for 10 days at the start of their pre-season programme, with Bishop hopeful the experience will be a positive one for he and his team-mates.

"We went to Germany before and played (Fortuna) Dusseldorf, which was great, so this one should be too," he said.

"We're there for 10 days with a few games so after that we should know where we are in terms of fitness and everything.

"We'll all be feeling good and that will be a really good time to bond."