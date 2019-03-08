Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

PUBLISHED: 18:37 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 08 May 2019

Tom Adyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken are all out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Tom Adyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken are all out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are still talking to a number of their out-of-contract players regarding new deals.

James Collins is out of contract. Picture PagepixJames Collins is out of contract. Picture Pagepix

Manager Paul Lambert met with his players at Playford Road on Monday before sending them off on their summer break, with the future of those whose contracts are expiring on the agenda.

It's understood Jonas Knudsen, who indicated his desire to leave during the season, and Jordan Spence, who hasn't featured for Lambert since January's FA Cup loss at Accrington, will be leaving the club when their deals are up.

Simon Dawkins, who has struggled to break into the team since his January arrival, will also depart.

MORE: 'We have to improve drastically before we see that again' - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken, defender James Collins and midfielders Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward are also out of contract but talks with those players are understood to be ongoing and it's possible they may remain with the club.

Gerken, Ward and Adeyemi have options in their deals in the club's favour, meaning they can be kept for a further 12 months should the Blues wish.

The club have until May 18 (third Saturday in May) to publish their retained list.

Grant Ward, who underwent knee surgery in January, is due to be out of contract. Photo: Steve WallerGrant Ward, who underwent knee surgery in January, is due to be out of contract. Photo: Steve Waller

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Double fatal bungalow fire shocks community

Emergency services attend the scene of a bungalow explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

EADT podcast: Why Suffolk’s local election results were so unusual and what it means for your area

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the 2019 local election issues in Suffolk for a special podcast. Picture: BRAD JONES

Cancer survivor Bianca’s birthday bash at Race for Life

Bianca Pearl in her Race for Life T-shirt. Bianca will be taking part in Race for Life on her 32nd birthday having undergone treatment for cancer. Picture: SUBMITTED

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Tom Adyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken are all out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists