Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart
PUBLISHED: 18:37 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 08 May 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town are still talking to a number of their out-of-contract players regarding new deals.
Manager Paul Lambert met with his players at Playford Road on Monday before sending them off on their summer break, with the future of those whose contracts are expiring on the agenda.
It's understood Jonas Knudsen, who indicated his desire to leave during the season, and Jordan Spence, who hasn't featured for Lambert since January's FA Cup loss at Accrington, will be leaving the club when their deals are up.
Simon Dawkins, who has struggled to break into the team since his January arrival, will also depart.
Goalkeeper Dean Gerken, defender James Collins and midfielders Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward are also out of contract but talks with those players are understood to be ongoing and it's possible they may remain with the club.
Gerken, Ward and Adeyemi have options in their deals in the club's favour, meaning they can be kept for a further 12 months should the Blues wish.
The club have until May 18 (third Saturday in May) to publish their retained list.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
Knudsen, McKendry, Collins
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022
Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes