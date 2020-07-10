E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Title targets, Lambert’s learning objective, ranking kits and striker targets - our most-read stories this week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 July 2020

It's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. Picture: PA

It's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

It’s been another busy week in Ipswich Town news - here are our most-read stories from the last seven days.

Top of the shop was our interview with Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, who spoke of the Blues aim strengthen in order to win League One next season.

READ: The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

But in order to do that, manager Paul Lambert and his team will need to learn the lessons of last season

READ: Owning his mistakes, protecting the jewels and signing a left back - Lambert’s key summer jobs

Town’s new away kits were revealed this week... so Andy Warren ranked the club’s efforts from the past 20 years

READ: Ranking 20 years of Town’s away kits as Blues prepare to unveil ‘completely different’ new look

Town also laid out plans to refund their season ticket holders this week... with the options receiving mixed reviews

READ: ‘We hope many will take up one of the attractive NON cash refund plans’ – Evans on range of 19/20 season ticket rebate options

And last but by no means least, Stuart Watson reports that a striker is Town’s top transfer priority this summer

READ: Ipswich Town keen to add a striker to squad... with Sunderland front man linked

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Title targets, Lambert’s learning objective, ranking kits and striker targets - our most-read stories this week

It's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. Picture: PA

Foodbank sees demand rise by more than 150% as families hit hard by coronavirus outbreak

Mike Smith, manager of Stowmarket and Area Foodbank, said there has been an unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: GREGG BROWN/OLIVER WALTERS MEDIA LTD

Horse box stuck under rail crossing causing traffic tail-backs

The road below the railway bridge in Manningtree is blocked, with traffic being diverted over the railway corssing Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Large Ipswich school wins high praise for superb arts lessons and activities

Chantry Academy, part of the Active Learning Trust, has been awarded the Platinum Artsmark Award by Arts Council England for the school’s commitment to arts and cultural education. Picture: CHANTRY ACADEMY

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA