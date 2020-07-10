Title targets, Lambert’s learning objective, ranking kits and striker targets - our most-read stories this week
PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 July 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
It’s been another busy week in Ipswich Town news - here are our most-read stories from the last seven days.
Top of the shop was our interview with Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, who spoke of the Blues aim strengthen in order to win League One next season.
READ: The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger
But in order to do that, manager Paul Lambert and his team will need to learn the lessons of last season
READ: Owning his mistakes, protecting the jewels and signing a left back - Lambert’s key summer jobs
Town’s new away kits were revealed this week... so Andy Warren ranked the club’s efforts from the past 20 years
READ: Ranking 20 years of Town’s away kits as Blues prepare to unveil ‘completely different’ new look
Town also laid out plans to refund their season ticket holders this week... with the options receiving mixed reviews
READ: ‘We hope many will take up one of the attractive NON cash refund plans’ – Evans on range of 19/20 season ticket rebate options
And last but by no means least, Stuart Watson reports that a striker is Town’s top transfer priority this summer
READ: Ipswich Town keen to add a striker to squad... with Sunderland front man linked
