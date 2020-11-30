‘I have full faith that I’m the best striker at the club’ - Drinan out to prove his worth

Aaron Drinan on the ball against Charlton.

Aaron Drinan believes he can prove himself to be the best striker at Ipswich Town.

Aaron Drinan comes on as a substitute for James Norwood who limped off injured.

The Irishman is back in action following a near three-month lay-off with a thigh injury, which saw him lose his place in the side at the start of the campaign having proved his worth during pre-season.

The 22-year-old, who had to wait more than two years for a Town debut following his arrival in January 2018, could potentially start at Oxford tomorrow night given James Norwood suffered a hamstring injury during the weekend loss to Charlton.

And if he does get picked ahead of Oli Hawkins and Kayden Jackson, the forward is determined to keep hold of his shirt.

“I was loving it,” Drinan said of his time in the side at the start of the campaign.

“Coming over from Ireland was a big step for me, one everyone in Ireland wants to take, to play in England. But getting in the team was unbelievable and to be playing in games with so much at stake was really good for me.

“I think I was settling into the team quite well but getting that injury was a real blow. That’s behind me now and it is good to be back out there so I’m only looking forward now.

“It’s up to the manager now to pick who plays. The opportunity is there and my main aim is to take that and not give it back to anybody.

Aaron Drinan, back in action for Town after being brought on as a substitute following James Norwoods injury.

“Any player wants to be the best in their position and I have full faith in myself that I’m the best striker at the club. I’ll continue to try and show that.”

Drinan has now made four appearances for the club, all at home, but the striker is now targeting his first senior goal for the club.

“That would be amazing,” he said.

“I’ve been at the club a long time now and haven’t got the goal yet competitively, so that would mean a lot.

Aaron Drinan, just on the pitch, checks on Stephen Ward as he receives treatment.

“Being a striker isn’t all about scoring goal – you need to be good at the other elements as well – but it really is important for a striker to add some goals to the team. I’ll be looking to do that.

“We have creativity in this side and we have seen it earlier this season. It’s about creating chances and we have plenty of players in the team who can do that.

“Jack Lankester is one who is an incredible creator if he’s playing.”

Asked if he would fancy a penalty, should Ipswich be awarded one while he’s on the pitch, Drinan said: “If I’m on the pitch I’ll step forward, yeah.”

Drinan also insisted he’s keen to repay the faith shown in him by manager Paul Lambert, after the Scot finally gave him his Ipswich debut.

“He’s the one who has given me my chance so I’ll always want to do my best for him and do my best for the team,” he said.

“I’ll continue to do so.”