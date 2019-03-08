Young Town star Drinan heads to Sweden on loan

Aaron Drinan has left Ipswich Town for Swedish side GAIS on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young Ipswich Town striking talent Aaron Drinan has signed for Swedish side GAIS on loan.

Drinan, 21, will move to the Gothenburg-based outfit until January 2020, in a bid to get game time and hone his craft.

GAIS play in the Superettan, the second-highest league in Sweden, where they finished tenth last season.

Drinan signed for the Blues from Waterford in January 2018, and was compared to former Blues star Daryl Murphy upon his arrival.

But he's struggled to make an impact at Portman Road, despite scoring often for the Blues' under 23 side, and is yet to make his debut for the first team.

He went on loan to non-league Sutton United last August, where he failed to find the net in 11 games, before hitting seven goals in a loan spell back at Waterford.

Drinan is under contract at Town until 2021.