E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Young Town star Drinan heads to Sweden on loan

PUBLISHED: 15:41 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 08 August 2019

Aaron Drinan has left Ipswich Town for Swedish side GAIS on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Aaron Drinan has left Ipswich Town for Swedish side GAIS on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Young Ipswich Town striking talent Aaron Drinan has signed for Swedish side GAIS on loan.

Aaron Drinan has never played for the Ipswich Town first team Picture: ROSS HALLSAaron Drinan has never played for the Ipswich Town first team Picture: ROSS HALLS

Drinan, 21, will move to the Gothenburg-based outfit until January 2020, in a bid to get game time and hone his craft.

GAIS play in the Superettan, the second-highest league in Sweden, where they finished tenth last season.

MORE: Transfer deadline day part one - what today means for Town

Drinan signed for the Blues from Waterford in January 2018, and was compared to former Blues star Daryl Murphy upon his arrival.

But he's struggled to make an impact at Portman Road, despite scoring often for the Blues' under 23 side, and is yet to make his debut for the first team.

He went on loan to non-league Sutton United last August, where he failed to find the net in 11 games, before hitting seven goals in a loan spell back at Waterford.

MORE: 'I want to progress my career' - Town icon Dyer leaves role as Blues under 18 coach

Drinan is under contract at Town until 2021.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three people pulled from water near Clacton Pier

Three helicopters on the scene of an incident in Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Hundreds turn out to show opposition to Ipswich northern bypass

About 300 people turned up for a meeting at Witnesham Village Hall to discuss the proposed Ipswich Northern Route. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

‘Remedy the injustice’ – Investigation slams council’s slow handling of controversial housing scheme

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham, pictured during construction Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Young Town star Drinan heads to Sweden on loan

Aaron Drinan has left Ipswich Town for Swedish side GAIS on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists