‘I’m not far from being at my best’ - Quaner believes he is close to hitting top gear for Ipswich

Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Collin Quaner believes he is close to hitting top gear for Ipswich Town.

Picture Pagepix

The German striker signed on loan from Huddersfield earlier this month but arrived with only 37 minutes of senior football under his belt this season, following a frustrating start to the campaign with the Terriers.

He looked short of fitness during starts against Rotherham and Blackburn but came off the bench to great effect at Aston Villa, offering a new dimension to the Ipswich attack with his channel running and hold-up play.

Quaner knows he is playing catch-up, having spent so much of the campaign to date on the sidelines, but he believes he’s not far off being at the top of his game.

“I think for every footballer the most important thing is to be out there on the pitch,” he said.

“You can train as much as you want but you won’t get the match fitness by any way other than playing games so I’m happy to be back on the pitch and I feel like I’m getting better and better with every game.

“I’m not far from being at my best and I think maybe with two or three more games I’ll be back to 100 per cent.

Photo: Steve Waller

“I’m working towards getting that first goal and we have a very crucial game next weekend so there’s no other option for us but to win and get those three points at home.

“The mood has been good and we have a great bunch of lads. We have good characters and that’s so positive.

“The base to be successful is definitely there.”

Ipswich remain bottom of the Championship and sit seven points from safety, heading into the weekend’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Picture: PA SPORT

When asked whether he believes the Blues can beat the drop, he said: “It’s 100 per cent realistic.

“For me there is no doubt it’s possible as long as we stick together, keep going and believe in it.

“You always want to be part of something positive and this is why I came here.

“It’s a good situation for us to do something positive for the club and for the fans and this is what we’re working towards.”