'There's a slight arrogance... and too right, we're a massive club and shouldn't be in League One' - Norwood

PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 September 2019

James Norwood faces former club Tranmere Rovers this weekend. Picture: Pagepix

James Norwood believes Ipswich Town have adopted a healthy dose of arrogance as they look to assert their position at the top of League One today.

Tranmere Rovers' James Norwood celebrates with champagne after the League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley. Photo: PATranmere Rovers' James Norwood celebrates with champagne after the League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley. Photo: PA

The Blues face Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road in a game which sees the striker take on the side he fired to back-to-back promotions, prior to his move to Suffolk.

Norwood has netted five times during the Blues' nine-game unbeaten league start, which has put them two points clear of Coventry at the summit, and they will be looking to secure a club-record sixth-successive clean sheet this afternoon.

So for that reason, Norwood believes it's only right the club has a spring in its step.

"The thing about football is you can't get too high and you can't get too low," the striker said.

MORE: Norwood on facing his Tranmere band of brothers, his hopes for a good reception and celebrating against his former club

"It was a difficult year for Ipswich last year but we've instilled belief that we don't belong here, so there's a slight arrogance there.

"And too right. We're a massive club and shouldn't be in League One so why shouldn't we think we're the best team in the league? We're proving that with how we're playing."

Norwood is almost certain to return to the starting line-up for the clash against his former team, having dropped to the bench at Gillingham last weekend after aggravating a pre-existing groin injury at MK Dons a few days earlier.

And the striker has no problem being included in boss Paul Lambert's rotation policy, which has seen the Town manager use 28 players in all competitions so far this season.

"I spoke to the gaffer and we've seen all season that he has been rotating players," Norwood said.

"I've only come off in one game this season and have started the rest so he saw an opportunity against the team we were playing to be able to rest me and I still got 20 minutes.

MORE: 'Norwood Fest' is coming but Ipswich have plenty of others ready to take centre stage - notes for Town v Tranmere

"I was fine to go and the injury isn't a problem. I jolted it against MK Dons and landed badly, that was it.

"It happens occasionally when you get a bad landing but other than that it's fine."

But can he make an impact off the bench if asked?

"It's difficult coming off the bench purely because you have to get straight up to game speed," he said.

"But if it means I get on the pitch then I'm happy to do it any time I'm asked to."

'There's a slight arrogance... and too right, we're a massive club and shouldn't be in League One' - Norwood

