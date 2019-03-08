Video

'I'm not going to let this opportunity go... I have a point to prove' - Norwood's determination following Town move

New Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, pictured during his time at Exeter. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

James Norwood has a point to prove after finally making it back to League One after nearly nine years away.

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

The new Ipswich striker completed his move to Portman Road on Monday following a stunning 32-goal season with Tranmere, where he helped Rovers into the third tier via the League Two play-offs.

Norwood played four League One games while a teenager at Exeter, with the last coming in November 2010, before spending the next seven years in the non-league game with Eastbourne, Forest Green and Tranmere.

But now he's back where he started and is looking to fire the Blues back into the Championship at the first attempt.

"It's been a full circle for me," Norwood told the club's iFollow service.

"I joined Exeter in League One when I was 18 and fell out a little bit and went into the Conference with Forest Green and started playing in midfield.

"I joined Tranmere because I was dying to play up front and spent four years scoring 20 a season so here I am now, back in League One. I have a point to prove.

"It took me nine years to get a real crack at league football after scoring a lot of goals so I'm trying to grab this opportunity with both hands.

"I want to score goals whatever level I play at and I want to score goals for Ipswich, get us promoted and score goals in the Championship for the club.

"I'm not going to let this opportunity go. I've signed for a massive club with big dreams and I want to be a part of that. I don't want to let myself down."

When asked about his playing style, Norwood said: "I pride myself on taking things early and I'm comfortable with both feet and in the air, so if I get a chance I'll look to hit it first time or take a touch and try to catch the keeper off guard.

"I think I'm a bit of a nuisance who puts himself about and drags defenders around to places they don't want to go."

Norwood arrives in Suffolk full of confidence on the back of two successive promotions as a Tranmere player, with the 28-year-old now targeting a third with the Blues.

"I had four unbelievable years at Tranmere that finished with two back-to-back promotions, so I've left on a high with fond memories, but now it's time to move forward and try and create some new ones with Ipswich," he said.

"I scored 32 goals last season so (you) have to come in with a lot of confidence. I joined Tranmere when they had fallen out of League Two and helped get them back where they need to be so I hope to be able to do that with Ipswich."