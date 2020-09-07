Transfer interest in Ipswich striker Norwood cools

James Norwood has been the subject of transfer interest this summer. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Swindon Town and Dundee United have both cooled their interest in Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, we understand.

It’s understood Ipswich and Swindon spoke recently regarding a potential loan move for Norwood, who turned 30 on Saturday, but those talks have ultimately come to nothing and there has been no further contact.

The Robins have signed former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman on a one-year deal and, while they are keen on adding another forward, it’s unlikely to be Norwood, with the Blues seemingly unwilling to loan their No.10 to a club in the same division.

Swindon, managed by former Ipswich loanee Richie Wellens, are thought to have been tracking Sunderland forward Will Grigg for some time, with a loan move possible there.

Dundee United, managed by Norwood’s former Tranmere boss, Micky Mellon, are another club keen on Norwood, but it’s understood the finances involved in any potential deal are beyond the Scottish club at this stage.

Fleetwood are also understood to have shown interest in Norwood, having tried to sign him last summer prior to his move to Portman Road.

Speaking on Friday, prior to Town’s game with Bristol Rovers, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said he expects Norwood to remain at Ipswich past the end of the summer transfer window on October 16.

“I do, I do,” Lambert said when asked if he thought Norwood will still be at the club. “James has been injured and he’s just come back to fitness. He had a little strain on his hip the other day and I think tomorrow’s game (against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup) will be too early for him.

“James, in my opinion, will be here.”

Speaking last month, Lambert said: “James needs to show me what he can do to get back into the team and get back to doing what he did at Tranmere. If he does that then he’s got another chance here to go and perform the way he can do.” Norwood scored 11 goals in 30 starts during his debut campaign with the Blues, which was disrupted by a groin problem which required two surgeries and left him ‘playing at 50 per cent’ for much of the campaign.

When asked if the club need to move players on before the window closes,” Lambert said: “I think we have to.

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has signed for Swindon Town. Picture: STFC Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has signed for Swindon Town. Picture: STFC

“Obviously the 22 players aged 21 or over (salary cap) rule comes into it. Some guys will maybe need to move on because the squad is too big.

“We have got a lot of young kids who I think need to go out on loan and play competitive football now. I think they’ve moved away from 23 level. They have to go out and play competitive football.”

Meanwhile, striker Danny Graham has signed for Sunderland. We previously revealed him to be an Ipswich target, with a move to the Stadium of Light always more likely.