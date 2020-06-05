E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The moment which saw Marcus Rashford become a Manchester United star and Will Keane head to the Old Trafford exit

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 June 2020

Will Keane and Marcus Rashford came through the Manchester United youth system. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Will Keane and Marcus Rashford came through the Manchester United youth system. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Archant

Departing Ipswich Town striker Will Keane has recalled the moment he knew his Manchester United career was over.

Will Keane is set to leave Ipswich Town at the end of JuneWill Keane is set to leave Ipswich Town at the end of June

Keane was highly thought of throughout his journey through the Red Devils’ academy, winning the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, given to the club’s best performer at age group level as he followed in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Danny Welbeck. Marcus Rashford has won it since.

And it’s Rashford who played a leading role in Keane’s Old Trafford exit, with a moment of misfortune seeing the England international leap-frog Keane in the pecking order.

It’s February 2016 and Keane has been named on the bench for an FA Cup game at Shrewsbury by United boss Louis van Gaal. He’s ahead of Rashford, who hasn’t made the squad, in the Dutchman’s thinking and knows he has a chance to stake a claim.

“I was ahead of Marcus in the pecking order,” Keane said in an interview with The National. “I came on ahead of him at Shrewsbury. He wasn’t even in the squad.

Will Keane celebrates his goal against Coventry Picture Pagepix LtdWill Keane celebrates his goal against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd

“But after I came on I felt something pop in my left groin which I had never had. It felt like my left leg had detached from my body.

“It is all about timing,” he added. “It was my last chance to make an impression.”

And so it proved. He never played for United again and departed for Hull that summer.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Exit interview: Keane felt like the icing on Town’s cake but will now play the waiting game once again

Rashford’s United debut came just three days after that match at Shrewsbury, against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League. He scored twice, netted two more three days later in a game with Arsenal and hasn’t looked back.

It’s only natural for Keane to wonder what might have been had he not been injured.

“Marcus was always going to get a chance,” he added. “He was highly thought of.”

“There was no bitterness towards him but it rubbed salt in the wound a little bit because it could have been me.”

Keane’s career at Hull was heavily disrupted by injury, prior to a loan move to Portman Road in January 2019. His first campaign at Portman Road ended in hamstring surgery, before a prolonged spell of fitness during 2019/20 after rejoining the club on a free transfer last summer.

Reflecting on his season with Ipswich, with the Blues sitting 10th in League One prior to the suspension of play, Keane added: “Before it finished with coronavirus, I had played really well but the goals had dried up. (he scored six, but had been on a run of 11 without scoring)

“The ambition is to get back into the Championship with Ipswich.”

Will Keane keeps his eyes on the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comWill Keane keeps his eyes on the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

As things stand, Keane will leave Ipswich at the end of June when his contract expires, with the club choosing not to take up the option in his contract. However, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has stressed they may look to retain his services in the future once the football landscape becomes clearer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The moment which saw Marcus Rashford become a Manchester United star and Will Keane head to the Old Trafford exit

Will Keane and Marcus Rashford came through the Manchester United youth system. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Where you can be tested for coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex next week

Mobile coronavirus testing centres are contintuing to visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Appeal case could have ‘serious implications’ on internet vigilante groups

A convicted paedophile argued his right to a private life had been breached by vigilantes Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHOTODISC

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Firms ‘must have pandemic PR strategy’

Helen Rudd of Prominent PR Picture: Prominent PR
Drive 24