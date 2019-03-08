E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Hopefully he can make a real impact... starting from tomorrow' - Keane set for EFL Trophy return

PUBLISHED: 15:03 07 October 2019

Will Keane is set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy this evening after recovering from a groin injury. Photo: Ross Halls

Will Keane is set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy this evening after recovering from a groin injury. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Striker Will Keane is set to be involved when Ipswich Town take on Gillingham in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night.

Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve WallerWill Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

The former Manchester United youngster has made just two substitute appearances since returning to the Blues in the summer, with a minor groin problem keeping him sidelined for the last fortnight.

But he's a likely starter at Portman Road, with first team coach Matt Gill hopeful the forward can make a real impact.

"He's trained really well," Gill said.

"He came away with us at the weekend because we were away for a couple of days and he's got some really good training into him, including on the pitch on Saturday.

Will Keane in action during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSWill Keane in action during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Coventry away clash moved back to the Saturday

"We'll get him involved at some point.

"He's a fantastic player and it's great to have him back, so hopefully he can make a real impact starting from tomorrow."

Another likely starter is Toto Nsiala, who has not played a competitive game this season after suffering a hamstring problem while on the club's pre-season tour of Germany.

"It was unfortunate for Toto, picking up that injury during pre-season, but he's another who has worked particularly hard to get fitness, remain fit, and he's desperate to be involved.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: North Stander - 'Let's not count our chickens... Or our Canaries!'

"He's one of many desperate to be involved on a Saturday because they all want to be part of a winning team. They're part of the group of course but everyone wants that satisfaction on a Saturday night, knowing they've added some value to the team. Toto's the same."

Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tomorrow. Photo: Steve WallerJordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tomorrow. Photo: Steve Waller

Victory over Gillingham could see Ipswich secure qualification from their EFL Trophy group with a game to spare.

"It's the next game and we want to keep the momentum going regardless of the opposition or competition," Gill said.

"I just want to win the next game. It's a cliché, but winning can become addictive and that's what we need to try and bring to this club.

MORE: Nolan hails Town's 'perfect away performance' at Fleetwood

"We're really pleased with how we've been going, taking each game as it comes. It's a very boring thing to say but if you look too far ahead, that's when problems can occur.

"We want to keep that momentum and the feel good factor so we need to keep winning."

Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni are both available for the game, despite being involved in international games for Albania Under 19s and Tunisia's youth sides during the break.

James Wilson is also available, with the suspension picked up following Saturday's red card at Fleetwood ruling him out of the League One visit to Accrington.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Biker with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

‘Parents were outraged’ - vital bus to Suffolk One scrapped

Suffolk One. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What does Pizza Express crisis mean for Suffolk?

Pizza Express owes more than £1bn. Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists