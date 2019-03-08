'Hopefully he can make a real impact... starting from tomorrow' - Keane set for EFL Trophy return

Will Keane is set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy this evening after recovering from a groin injury. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Striker Will Keane is set to be involved when Ipswich Town take on Gillingham in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night.

Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

The former Manchester United youngster has made just two substitute appearances since returning to the Blues in the summer, with a minor groin problem keeping him sidelined for the last fortnight.

But he's a likely starter at Portman Road, with first team coach Matt Gill hopeful the forward can make a real impact.

"He's trained really well," Gill said.

"He came away with us at the weekend because we were away for a couple of days and he's got some really good training into him, including on the pitch on Saturday.

Will Keane in action during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Keane in action during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

"We'll get him involved at some point.

"He's a fantastic player and it's great to have him back, so hopefully he can make a real impact starting from tomorrow."

Another likely starter is Toto Nsiala, who has not played a competitive game this season after suffering a hamstring problem while on the club's pre-season tour of Germany.

"It was unfortunate for Toto, picking up that injury during pre-season, but he's another who has worked particularly hard to get fitness, remain fit, and he's desperate to be involved.

"He's one of many desperate to be involved on a Saturday because they all want to be part of a winning team. They're part of the group of course but everyone wants that satisfaction on a Saturday night, knowing they've added some value to the team. Toto's the same."

Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tomorrow. Photo: Steve Waller Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tomorrow. Photo: Steve Waller

Victory over Gillingham could see Ipswich secure qualification from their EFL Trophy group with a game to spare.

"It's the next game and we want to keep the momentum going regardless of the opposition or competition," Gill said.

"I just want to win the next game. It's a cliché, but winning can become addictive and that's what we need to try and bring to this club.

"We're really pleased with how we've been going, taking each game as it comes. It's a very boring thing to say but if you look too far ahead, that's when problems can occur.

"We want to keep that momentum and the feel good factor so we need to keep winning."

Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni are both available for the game, despite being involved in international games for Albania Under 19s and Tunisia's youth sides during the break.

James Wilson is also available, with the suspension picked up following Saturday's red card at Fleetwood ruling him out of the League One visit to Accrington.