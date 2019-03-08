Video

The story behind Will Keane wearing the Ipswich Town No.48 shirt

Will Keane will wear the No.48 shirt during his second spell at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC/PA Archant

Will Keane has taken the No.48 shirt for his second spell at Ipswich Town. Andy Warren looks at the reasons why.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC

The striker re-signed for the Blues as a free agent on Tuesday, on a 12-month deal with an option for a further year, and was presented to the Portman Road crowd prior to kick-off against AFC Wimbledon that evening.

Keane, 26, scored three goals in 12 games during his first Town spell, which was hit by hamstring problems which brought his stay to an end.

He scored those goals wearing the No.14 jersey but, with that now belonging to Jack Lankester after a summer reshuffle, another number was required.

Options were few. Numbers three and six are more commonly reserved for defenders and he rightly stayed well clear, with no other numbers lower than 37 free

Will Keane is back at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Will Keane is back at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

MORE: Dave Gooderham: Let's not kid ourselves - Town are fifth, but they are clearly a work in progress

Bartosz Bialkowski and Aaron Drinan are out on loan but they remain fixed to their No.33 and No.25 shirts due to registration with the EFL, so they were out.

So he'll now wear No.48.

Keane's number is now the highest in the Town squad and they needed the choice to be ratified by the EFL, given lower numbers were available.

This isn't the Wild West, or a lawless state. There are regulations in place to stop players from wearing numbers in the 70s, 80s and 90s, for example, which has been common place in leagues such as Italy's Serie A.

For the record, Jonny Williams is the highest-numbered player in Ipswich history after he wore 50 during the 2014/15 season while Simon Dawkins briefly held the No.49 jersey last season.

MORE: 'I've been going about my business quietly... I've been working hard' - match-winner Jackson on his role in the Ipswich side

But 48 does come with some real significance for Keane - and not just because it forms part of his Instagram handle.

Will Keane, pictured wearing No.48 during his time with Manchester United. Picture: PA Will Keane, pictured wearing No.48 during his time with Manchester United. Picture: PA

That was his number during his days at Manchester United, with 48 allocated to him as a teenager during the 2011/12 season and remaining with him throughout his time at Old Trafford until his departure for Hull in the summer of 2016. He even wore it during a brief loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

Keane had 48 on his back when he made his Manchester United senior debut in December 2011, when he came on as a late substitute in a 3-2 home loss to Blackburn Rovers, and also when he scored his first professional goal, for Wednesday against Cardiff in February 2015.

He wore No.19 with the Tigers but his return to 48 represents a nod to better times, after his spell with the Championship side was blighted by injury.

He appeared just three times for the Red Devils' first-team, twice as a Premier League substitute and once in the FA Cup, but he was highly decorated in their youth ranks as he learnt his trade from the best.

Manchester United's Ritchie de Laet (left) with his Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award and Will Keane (right) with his Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year. Picture: PA Manchester United's Ritchie de Laet (left) with his Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award and Will Keane (right) with his Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year. Picture: PA

Keane made his debut for the Under 18s at just 14-years-old and eventually worked his way into the club's reserve team, then managed by current first-team boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MORE: Keane returns to Portman Road as the Blues announce another signing

His efforts in the 2009/10 season saw him win the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, given to the club's best performer at age group level, which saw him follow in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Danny Welbeck. Marcus Rashford has won it since.

So the No.48 is a happy place for Keane, which the Blues will be hoping is a good omen for the future at Portman Road.

He is likely to make his first appearance in a Town shirt this Friday when the Blues' Under 23s take on Leeds at Playford Road.

Ipswich Town's 2019/20 squad numbers

1: Tomáš Holy

2: Janoi Donacien

3:

4: Luke Chambers

5: James Wilson

6:

7: Gwion Edwards

8: Cole Skuse

9: Kayden Jackson

10: James Norwood

11: Jon Nolan

12: Will Norris

13: Harry Wright

14: Jack Lankester

15: Teddy Bishop

16: Tristan Nydam

17: Danny Rowe

18: Alan Judge

19: Jordan Roberts

20: Freddie Sears

21: Flynn Downes

22: Toto Nsiala

23: Andre Dozzell

24: Kane Vincent-Young

25: Aaron Drinan

26: Idris El Mizouni

27: Josh Emmanuel

28: Luke Woolfenden

29: Luke Garbutt

30: Myles Kenlock

31: Adam Przybek

32: Corrie Ndaba

33: Bartosz Bialkowski

34: Ben Folami

35: Ben Morris

36: Armando Dobra

37: Barry Cotter

38: Anthony Georgiou

39:

40:

41:

42:

43:

44: Emyr Huws

45:

46: Bailey Clements

47:

48: Will Keane