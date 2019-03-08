Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Defeats to avenge, players facing ex-clubs and Lambert going back to the start - sub-plots galore for Ipswich Town in League One

PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 24 June 2019

James Norwood celebrates with Tranmere Rovers fans, but would he celebrate an Ipswich Town goal against his former club? Photo: PA

James Norwood celebrates with Tranmere Rovers fans, but would he celebrate an Ipswich Town goal against his former club? Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are preparing for life in League One. STUART WATSON looks at some of the intriguing sub-plots that await in 2019/20.

James Norwood returns to Tranmere Rovers as an Ipswich Town player in January. Photo: PAJames Norwood returns to Tranmere Rovers as an Ipswich Town player in January. Photo: PA

RETURN OF A HERO

James Norwood wrote himself into Tranmere Rovers folklore by firing the club to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

The 28-year-old striker now has his sights on a third-tier promotion, but that will be at Ipswich Town following a lucrative Bosman free transfer switch.

Will he celebrate if he scores against his former club at Portman Road on September 28? He penned an emotional farewell note of thanks to Rovers fans after completing the switch.

And what sort of reception will he get on his return to Prenton Park on January 18?

Jack Ainsley and David Stockdale react during Ipswich Town's 7-1 defeat at Peterborough in 2011. Photo: PagepixJack Ainsley and David Stockdale react during Ipswich Town's 7-1 defeat at Peterborough in 2011. Photo: Pagepix

GHOST OF LONDON ROAD...

Peterborough United 7 (seven) Ipswich Town 1.

That was August 2011. A scoreline that still sends shudders down the spine.

Lee Martin and Tommy Smith both sent off either side of half-time. Lee Tomlin hat-trick. Braces for Paul Taylor and Grant McCann. Paul Jewell in that pink shirt.

Yes, London Road has not been a happy hunting ground for the Blues. They drew 0-0 there last time out (March 2013). In 2009/10 they lost twice under Roy Keane's management (3-1 in the league and 2-1 in the League Cup).

Granted, the two clubs have rarely faced each other over the years (just 11 times), but you have to go back as far as 1972 for Town's last away win against the Posh (2-0 in the FA Cup).

That fixture comes just four games into the campaign and four days after a Carabao Cup trip to Luton Town.

Tomas Holy was a virtual ever-present for Gillingham last season. Picture: PATomas Holy was a virtual ever-present for Gillingham last season. Picture: PA

THE HOLY ONE

Have Town signed the second coming of Bartosz Bialkowski?

The Polish keeper arrived on a Bosman free transfer from Notts County after two impressive seasons in League One. Now the Blues have turned to Czech keeper Tomas Holy on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham after two impressive seasons in League One...

It remains to be seen whether the 6ft 9in custodian is to be the Blues' new starting keeper and what squad number he'll be handed.

If he is to become 'the Holy one' (geddit?), then he'll be back between the sticks at Priestfield on September 9 before facing Steve Evans' Gills at Portman Road during the extended celebrations of Jesus' birthday.

Ipswich were dumped out of the FA Cup by Lincoln in 2017. Photo: PagepixIpswich were dumped out of the FA Cup by Lincoln in 2017. Photo: Pagepix

CUP EXITS TO AVENGE

Town have suffered some chastening FA Cup defeats in recent years.

Portsmouth were a League Two club when they beat the Blues in a third round replay at Fratton Park in 2016.

Lincoln City were a National League outfit when they inflicted national TV embarrassment on Mick McCarthy's men at Sincil Bank in 2017.

And Accrington Stanley were a newly-promoted League One outfit when they despatched Town at the Wham Stadium last season.

Now, rather soberingly, all three clubs are Town's divisional peers.

Ellis Harrison has signed for League One rivals Portsmouth. Photo: Steve WallerEllis Harrison has signed for League One rivals Portsmouth. Photo: Steve Waller

POINT TO PROVE

Portsmouth could be chasing promotion with a front line comprising of two recent Ipswich Town strikers...

Brett Pitman scored 13 goals for Pompey last season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy, and finished three points adrift of automatic promotion before losing to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

He's now been joined at Fratton Park by Ellis Harrison after Kenny Jackett finally landed his long-term target.

The 25-year-old made just nine starts in his single, injury-hit campaign at Portman Road. Paul Lambert decided recouping around two thirds of the £750k paid to Bristol Rovers by former boss Paul Hurst represented good business.

The Welshman has already spoken about repaying a manager who trusts him and being determined to show what he can do.

Town don't face Portsmouth until December 21 (a) and then host them in a potentially crunch clash on March 21.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam plays for Southend. Photo: PagepixFormer Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam plays for Southend. Photo: Pagepix

FAMILIAR FACES

There are plenty of other familiar faces Town will come up against in League One - all midfielders.

Luke Hyam struggled with injuries during his first season at Southend, but played a key role in their dramatic survival.

Grant Leadbitter rejected Championship interest to return to his boyhood club of Sunderland back in January.

You may also want to watch:

Anthony Wordsworth was a regular for AFC Wimbledon last season as they mounted an unlikely rise off the foot of the table and away from danger in the second half of the campaign.

Matt Bloomfield has played more than 500 times for Wycombe, but never against his former club Ipswich Town. Photo: PAMatt Bloomfield has played more than 500 times for Wycombe, but never against his former club Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Ed Upson, who scored Town's FA Youth Cup winning goal against Southampton back in 2005, is about to embark on his second season at Bristol Rovers.

Stuart O'Keefe spent six years in Town's academy before being released. He's just signed for Gillingham having previously played for Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Southend.

Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield is a player gagging to face the club who released him back in 2004. The 35-year-old has played more than 500 times for Wycombe, but never against the Blues.

He recently moved back to Suffolk to raise his family in Felixstowe and has been working with Town's Under-15s on Wednesday evenings.

Paul Lambert's first job in English football management was at Wycombe. Photo: PAPaul Lambert's first job in English football management was at Wycombe. Photo: PA

BACK TO THE BEGINNING

Talking of Wycombe, Paul Lambert's first management job in English football was at Adams Park.

After one year as player-manager at Livingston, he moved 376 miles south to take charge of the League Two club. He guided the Chairboys to the League Cup semi-finals and then resigned after a second successive play-off failure.

Town host Wycombe on October 12 and then travel to Buckinghamshire on New Year's Day.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

See all of Tuesday’s breaking news here

It was a showery start to Tuesday morning in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Train users asked to postpone journeys after person hit by a train

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Storms strike Suffolk and Essex - but hotter weather could be on the horizon

Lightning hits Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTS

New ‘Run Suffolk’ Facebook page already attracting big interest

Action from last month's Woodbridge 10K. Runners from across the region have been joining the new 'Run Suffolk' Facebook page. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Works by Constable to go under the hammer

East Bergholt Common, by John Constable, which is to be sold at auction by Bonhams of London with an estimate of £200,000 to £300,000 Picture: BONHAMS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists