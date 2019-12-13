E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town talking to Everton about making Garbutt's loan move permanent

PUBLISHED: 09:55 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 13 December 2019

Luke Garbutt pictured during Town's 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Luke Garbutt pictured during Town's 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town are working towards making Luke Garbutt's loan move a permanent one in January.

Luke Garbutt celebrates his equalising penalty during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLSLuke Garbutt celebrates his equalising penalty during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Everton man has enjoyed a successful start to his career at Portman Road, following his summer arrival, making himself a vital member of Paul Lambert's side and weighing in with five goals of his own.

He's due to stay in Suffolk until the summer, but manager Paul Lambert has revealed general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill is in the process of talking to the Toffees about Garbutt's future.

"I think Lee is talking to Everton already because Luke has done great, scoring five goals from, more-or-less, left back," Lambert said.

"We're really happy with his contribution since he's been here.

MORE: Garbutt takes over as Town's regular penalty taker

"We could do (sign him in January) because Luke really enjoys it here, playing in front of big crowds every week.

"A lot will depend on Everton and on Luke of course."

When asked about his future, following another goal in Tuesday night's 2-1 home loss to Coventry City, Garbutt said: "I'm really enjoying my football here and the move has been great for me.

Luke Garbutt wheels away after levelling for Town from the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Garbutt wheels away after levelling for Town from the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"My focus is on winning promotion and achieving what we want to achieve. I want to be a part of that."

