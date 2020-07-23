E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cornell a real contender as Ipswich weigh up signing new goalkeeper

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 July 2020

Ipswich Town have watched David Cornell on a number of occasions during his time with Northampton. Picture: PA

Welsh goalkeeper David Cornell remains a leading contender should Ipswich Town opt to sign a new stopper this summer.

The 29-year-old left Northampton Town earlier this month having played a vital role in the Cobblers’ promotion from League Two, in which he excelled between the sticks prior to the coronavirus crisis.

Reports have linked Ipswich with a move for Cornell on a number of occasions over the last six months and we understand he remains a player of interest. The Blues are understood to have watched him in action on several occasions and see him as a player who could push Tomas Holy for a starting spot.

Former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews has been training with the Blues in the early days of pre-season, having asked to work with the club in order to stay fit as he searches for a new club.

MORE: ‘They need to be pushing to be the No.2’ - Walker’s challenge to young keepers Wright and Przybek

Matthews, from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth, is a player who has previously interested Town and could be a potential contender should the Blues look to sign a goalkeeper. His presence at training is not related to any potential deal at this stage, though.

Holy and former Wolves loanee Will Norris shared goalkeeping duties last season and, while not the top transfer priority this summer, Town believe they could benefit from having two senior goalkeepers battling for the No.1 shirt.

Cornell, who stands 6ft 2in tall and is a good all-round goalkeeper, made 38 appearances for Northampton last season. He was on the bench for the Sixfields club’s three League Two play-off games, with Steve Arnold preferred once it became clear Cornell would be leaving on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Prior to joining Northampton, Cornell was with Swansea and Oldham and has also spent loan spells with Portsmouth and St Mirren.

MORE: No offers for Ipswich starlet Downes as Evans places significant value on midfielder

Ipswich are not the only club showing interest this summer, with Derby and Birmingham said to be showing interest in recruiting him as a back-up goalkeeper. It’s also understood Blackburn and Cornell’s first club, Swansea, are interested in signing him, meaning the Blues may need to move quickly if they want to bring him in.

He has been capped by Wales up to Under 21 level and is understood to be close to winning a call-up to Ryan Giggs’ senior squad.

