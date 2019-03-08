'He was not to the level I expect and demand... I'll withhold judgement on that' - Lambert on potential for Ndaba debut

Corrie Ndaba has captained the Under 23s this season. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert is yet to decide whether or not to give Corrie Ndaba a senior debut this weekend after being less than impressed by the youngster’s performance for the Under 23s.

Corrie Ndaba showing his disappointment after the full-time whistle in Town's Under 23 play-off loss. Picture: ROSS HALLS Corrie Ndaba showing his disappointment after the full-time whistle in Town's Under 23 play-off loss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ndaba has trained with the senior squad for much of this season and has been an unused substitute in the last three games, with Lambert previously stating his plan to give him a debut before the end of the campaign.

But, after witnessing the Irish central defender in action for the Under 23s in their 3-0 loss to Birmingham on Tuesday, he's had second thoughts.

“I was going to but then I saw him playing the other night but thought he wasn't at it, so I'll withhold judgement on that one,” Lambert said.

“It wasn't good enough and not to the level I'd expect.

“We had him round and about it but I think he's tailed off.

“We've spoken about it, he'll learn from it and I'm pretty sure he won't let it happen again.”

Lambert faces a striker shortage heading into Sunday's game with Leeds, after Will Keane and Kayden Jackson both left the game at Sheffield United with hamstring injuries.

Collin Quaner, who also missed the game at Bramall Lane, appears the most likely to start in attack on the final day.

“Will's out, Ellis (Harrison) has just started back training (after a back injury) so it's too early for him but hopefully Collin (Quaner) will be ok,” Lambert said.

“We'll see how they are tomorrow.

“We've tried Judgey and Bishop up there so we'll see how Collin is.

“There are one or two other knocks but that's pretty normal for this time of the season.”

Jon Nolan, who has been struggling with an Achilles injury, is set to return but veteran James Collins is unlikely to be involved.