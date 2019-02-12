Partly Cloudy

Collins and Chambers return to training but Huws and Adeyemi are still 'way off it'

PUBLISHED: 16:04 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 21 February 2019

Both Chambers and James Collins are injury doubts ahead of this game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

James Collins and Luke Chambers are back in training ahead of Ipswich Town’s visit to Wigan this weekend.

Collins has missed the last four games with a hamstring issue while Chambers was absent from the draws with both Derby and Stoke due to an ongoing foot issue.

The pair are back in training but, at this stage, manager Paul Lambert is unsure whether they will be fit to play this weekend.

The Blues are also dealing with a sickness bug, which kept Flynn Downes out of the Stoke draw, while Ellis Harrison has a hamstring problem.

“He’s back training,” Lambert said when asked about Collins.

“He’s doing well training but whether this one is a bit early for him I don’t know.

“(Luke) Chambers is training and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.

“We still have a bug going around which one of the two lads are feeling. Flynn (Downes) definitely had it during the Derby game and it kicked in after that.

“He’s a lot better this week.

“Ellis has hurt his hamstring but he’s doing ok. It’s not too bad.”

Cole Skuse missed the game with Derby but was back on the bench for the Stoke game.

“He had the virus and had missed all week with sickness,” Lambert said.

“The lads had performed well so there was no need for me really to change too much.

“It was a big ask of me for him to be on the bench but I decided to put him on just for his presence.

“He wasn’t 100 per cent.”

Lambert was also asked about the progress of Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi, who continue to struggle with knee and Achilles injuries.

“They’re doing ok but are still way off it.” Lambert said.

“They’re in a better place but it’s frustrating for them two, not to be on the grass or even training with us.

“Tom’s had a bit of a run and Emyr’s been with the physio but it’s still a long way away.

“Sometimes I think they are getting back but sometimes it breaks down. You can’t put too much pressure on them.”

