Keane and Collins could return but Nolan struggling with Achilles injury - team news for Bolton

PUBLISHED: 16:48 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 04 April 2019

Will Keane hopes to return to Ipswich Town action at Bolton this week. He's not played since going off injured at Wigan last month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Will Keane hopes to return to Ipswich Town action at Bolton this week. He's not played since going off injured at Wigan last month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Will Keane could make his Ipswich Town return this weekend when the Blues travel to Bolton.

Will Keane pulls up with a hamstring injury at Wigan. Photo: PagepixWill Keane pulls up with a hamstring injury at Wigan. Photo: Pagepix

The striker went off early in the 1-1 draw at Wigan at the end of February after suffering a hamstring injury, sidelining the striker for the club’s last five games.

Keane and defender James Collins, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury, have returned to training and could feature at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“Those two trained this morning and, touch wood, they will be ok,” boss Paul Lambert said.

MORE: ‘The only way I go is if Marcus makes a change’ – Lambert on cryptic comments about his and the club’s future

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring against Derby. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller

“It’s a lack of games for the two of them but if they get through training on Friday we’ll see.

“Will trained this morning but we’ll know more tomorrow when we see how he is.

“He’s not match fit but he’s training with us.”

Keane is out of contract at parent club Hull this summer, with the Tigers holding an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Lambert has previously said he would like to talk to the loanee about a permanent move, though.

“Marcus is dealing with that,” Lambert said. “You have to remember Will has come from Hull who, not that long ago, were in the Premier League.

“I’m pretty sure Marcus will deal with that one.”

MORE: Injury-victim Adeyemi returns to Ipswich Town training but Lambert won’t rush midfielder’s comeback

Ellis Harrison has missed training with a back injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEllis Harrison has missed training with a back injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues look set to be without Jon Nolan this weekend, who left the loss to Hull last weekend early with an Achilles problem.

“I think he might be struggling,” Lambert said of Nolan.

“It’s not as bad as what we thought but this one might be a bit early for him.”

On Teddy Bishop, who missed the defeat by Hull with an ankle problem, Lambert said: “It was serious enough for him to miss the game, otherwise he would have played.

Callum Elder has had an operation on a hernia. Picture PagepixCallum Elder has had an operation on a hernia. Picture Pagepix

“But he trained this morning and we’ll see how he is for Saturday. Bishop’s not played many games and we don’t want him to break down and miss him for pre-season.”

MORE: ‘I don’t think they are too far away’ – Town close to agreeing new deal for Judge

Ellis Harrison hasn’t featured for the Blues since New Year’s Day, with the striker currently suffering with a back problem.

“He’s hurt his back so has missed training so we’ll see how he is,” Lambert said.

“We can’t tell.

“He’s a footballer and you don’t want to be injured because it’s not good being in the treatment room and looking at a gym.”

Lambert also confirmed loanee Callum Elder is now back with the club, having not featured in a matchday squad since the loss at Aston Villa in February and has subsequently undergone surgery on a hernia.

