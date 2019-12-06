'They're starting to mount up' - Lambert dealing with real injury problems... particularly in central defence

Paul Lambert has injury concerns in the centre of defence heading into this week's game at Coventry. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has revealed he is dealing with a string of injury problems heading into tomorrow's game at Coventry.

Luke Woolfenden pictured during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden pictured during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Blues are back at St Andrew's for the second time in a week, following Sunday's draw in the FA Cup, and will take on the Sky Blues again on Tuesday when that tie is replayed at Portman Road.

This weekend's contest comes in League One, though, with Lambert dealing with injury issues ahead of the clash of two promotion-chasers.

The biggest issue appears to be at centre-half, with Lambert revealing he has just two fit players in that area given Toto Nsiala is still not ready to play following a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

Toto Nsiala in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Cole Skuse was used there at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night but was replaced at half-time with a hip problem, meaning Myles Kenlock moved inside for the second period.

When asked if Skuse will be fit to play, Lambert said: "I think so but I'm not so sure at this minute. It seems to be not too bad but we'll see what happens.

"Hopefully Toto will be ok for next week. There's a small little problem with his hamstring but hopefully he'll be ok.

"We've got some injury doubts but that's football. There's a few of them struggling there (centre-half) at the minute and there's a few injuries starting to mount up."

James Norwood is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy recently revealed how he and team-mate Will Norris had been finding out who will play in the hours prior to kick-off in a bid to keep them on their toes, with Lambert explaining how his selection process plays out.

Luke Chambers during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

"They probably have sleepless nights, yeah. It's not a bad thing not knowing," he said.

"Sometimes I'll tell them on a Friday and sometimes it's on the Saturday, it's just whatever way I think will benefit the team.

"Everything revolves around doing what's best for the team and gives us the best chance of winning.

"It's not about me, it's about what's right for the club, the team and getting results.

"Sometimes it's Friday, sometimes it's before the game."