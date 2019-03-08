E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Most guys will play on either Saturday or Tuesday' - Lambert to flex his squad before international break

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 03 October 2019

Toto Nsiala injured his hamstring at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Paul Lambert's plans to give minutes to the majority of his Ipswich Town players during the course of Saturday's visit to Fleetwood and the EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham.

Will Keane in action during Town's goaless drew with Doncaster Rovers Picture: ROSS HALLSWill Keane in action during Town's goaless drew with Doncaster Rovers Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues boss has used 27 players in all competitions so far this season and currently faces a decision as to who to leave out of his matchday 18 as he rotates his squad.

An international break follows the Gillingham game after the scheduled Wycombe match was moved back to November 26, with Lambert expecting to give most of his players time on the pitch before then.

"We seem to be not too bad," Lambert said, when asked about his side's status with injuries.

"We've got a couple of games in the next few days so most guys will play on either Saturday or Tuesday.

"We try to pick a team to win a game.

"The lads have been great whether they're in or out and they've been really, really good.

"They're keeping their fitness up whatever happens rather than just training, training and training with nothing to show for it. They've been great and I can't praise them high enough."

Defender Toto Nsiala, who is yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury suffered in pre-season, is likely to return to the side on Tuesday night.

"He's doing really well so we'll see how he does in either this one or on Tuesday," Lambert said.

Myles Kenlock is likely to play in the EFL Trophy. Picture: ROSS HALLSMyles Kenlock is likely to play in the EFL Trophy. Picture: ROSS HALLS

On striker Will Keane, who has been dealing with a groin issue, Lambert said: "We'll see how he is in a couple of days but if this one's too soon I don't know."

Lambert is hoping Armando Dobra (Albania Under 19s) and Idris El Mizouni (Tunisia Under 23s) are available for Tuesday night's game, with the club and the two nations in discussions about the young players joining up with the squads late.

"The Gillingham game will have changes, definitely," Lambert said.

"We're in dialogue with the international teams and if we can keep them here for Tuesday then that's great.

Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates with fans after the victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert celebrates with fans after the victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"When games aren't good and people say the quality's not good then there's too many games in this country. It's another competition where, in my own opinion, if you're in it you try and win it but for me it's not the most important thing."

Freddie Sears (knee), Teddy Bishop (knee) and Jack Lankester (back) are sidelined with long-term injuries but Lambert has revealed all three are making good progress.

"The guys are doing great, Freddie, Teddy and Jack, but they haven't trained," he said.

"They've been with the fitness guys and the medical team and the next step is to be in with us.

"They haven't done that yet but hopefully it's not in the too distant future. They're still a good bit away from first-team football."

