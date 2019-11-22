E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He's training well but there's no pressure' - Lambert on potential for Vincent-Young to return against Blackpool

PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 22 November 2019

Kane Vincent-Young could return for Ipswich Town against Blackpool tomorrow, but boss Paul Lambert has insisted the Blues' injured players won't be rushed into action.

Paul Lambert salutes the Ipswich fans at Lincoln. Picture PagepixPaul Lambert salutes the Ipswich fans at Lincoln. Picture Pagepix

The right-back has been sidelined since coming off injured at Southend at the end of October, with his groin problem ultimately requiring minor surgery.

Ipswich's break for a trio of cup games means Vincent-Young will only have missed one league game (at Rochdale), should he be fit to return tomorrow, with the 23-year-old now back in training.

"He's doing ok, doing fine but there's no pressure from us to rush back," Lambert said of Vincent-Young.

"He's training so we'll see how he feels later.

"We won't push him so we'll see how he feels and judge him from there."

Should Vincent-Young miss out, Janoi Donacien is likely to retain his place at right-back having impressed in the two games with Lincoln and the EFL Trophy loss to Colchester.

A string of senior players, including James Norwood, Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, are likely to return after sitting out the three cup games.

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTERFreddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop are also back running after suffering knee injuries but, like with Vincent-Young, Lambert insists there's no need to rush their returns.

"There's no pressure from me and they will come back when they're ready," Lambert said.

"I've got no problem with Freddie in how he's training or how he's going about it. I think it's great for him to be putting his football boots back on again.

"He's still a little way off, he hasn't had a tackle, but he's doing really well.

"Bishop's doing well and is on the grass running, which is really good.

"There's no pressure from us but he's doing well. It's one day at a time."

Released winger Grant Ward continues to train at Playford Road as he completes his comeback from a knee ligament injury suffered last Christmas, with the former Tottenham youngster involved in an internal game designed to keep the first-team squad sharp.

"We had a duty of care to Wardy following his injury and he's done great," Lambert said.

"It was important for us to get him up to speed and get his career going again, hopefully.

"In regard to me maybe taking him back on again, the important thing is about his knee being stable enough to play professional football."

