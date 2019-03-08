Garbutt returns to training but Keane and Nsiala 'not quite there' ahead of Doncaster visit

Luke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Luke Garbutt is back in full training with the Ipswich Town first-team but manager Paul Lambert believes Toto Nsiala and Will Keane still have a little way to go before they are ready to return to competitive action.

Luke Garbutt fires Ipswich Town ahead against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt fires Ipswich Town ahead against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Waller

Everton loanee Garbutt has not played for the Blues since limping out of the 1-1 draw with Sunderland with a knee injury, having put his side ahead with his second goal in two games since joining the club.

"He's trained fully the other day and has done really well so he's not too far from it, Luke," Lambert said of Garbutt.

"He's started the season fantastically for us so I'm glad he's back. He's a good player."

Keane and Nsiala both played an hour for the Under 23s on Monday evening as they battle back from hamstring injuries, but are not at the point of being considered for this weekend's game with Doncaster.

Will Keane and Toto Nsiala both played for Town U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Keane and Toto Nsiala both played for Town U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

"They've done fine, the lads, and the squad is getting stronger," Lambert said.

"The lads getting back up to speed is a bonus, although they're probably not quite there for first-team level at the minute. The great thing is they're back out there.

"Will's done ok after a really bad injury and we'll wait and see how he is."

On Welsh midfielder Emyr Huws, who has been involved in all six of Town's League One games this season, Lambert said: "He's doing ok, he's doing alright. He trained again the other day so we have to get him through games.

"Hopefully he has a sustainable period where he can keep going. He's still a way bit off that because of how long he's been out but he's doing well."

Armando Dobra could be set for an extended deal after impressive displays in the Carabao Cup and EFL trophy. Photo: Ross Halls Armando Dobra could be set for an extended deal after impressive displays in the Carabao Cup and EFL trophy. Photo: Ross Halls

Lambert is still waiting for Alan Judge and Anthony Georgiou to return to Playford Road after representing the Republic of Ireland and Cyprus respectively during the international break, while Armando Dobra was away with Albania's Under 19s.

The teenager was the man-of-the-match in Town's 2-1 EFL Trophy victory over Tottenham Under 21s last time out, with Lambert insisting he is keen to avoid putting too much pressure on the attacking midfielder.

"He did well but you can't put too much pressure on him because he's got a hell of a lot to get through to get in the side," the Town boss said.

"What he's shown me, as well as Idris, is that I can trust him in first team games. It's a big ask to put him in when we have players playing really well."