Lambert issues Norwood, Downes and Vincent-Young injury updates... with all three doubtful for Accrington visit

James Norwood, Flynn Downes and Kane Vincent-Young are all injury doubts heading into the weekend visit to Accrington. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has issued an injury update regarding Kane Vincent-Young, James Norwood and Flynn Downes, with all three to be given as long as possible to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday's trip to Accrington.

James Norwood has undergone groin surgery during the international break. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood has undergone groin surgery during the international break. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Vincent-Young exited the win at Fleetwood with a groin injury, Norwood underwent a groin operation during the international break and Downes limped out of England Under 20s' defeat by the Czech Republic on Monday night with a hip injury.

All three could feature on Sunday but are considered doubts at this stage.

"He's doing better this morning," Lambert said of Downes' injury.

"We've got another few days there to get back to fitness. We have three games in six days so we'll see how everyone is.

Kane Vincent-Young suffered a groin problem at Fleetwood. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kane Vincent-Young suffered a groin problem at Fleetwood. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Flynn has been great and has set himself a really high standard and he deserves to be playing for England because of it.

"His levels have been extremely high.

"Maybe last season or at the start of this we might have thought 'if we lose him, we're not so sure' but at this moment it's a blow but not as bad as it would have been."

On Norwood's groin surgery, performed in Germany, Lambert said: "It was a success but he's still a bit tender with it, James.

"We've got another few days for him to see how it feels. James being James, if he's fit he'll want to play and that's the beauty of him.

"For something to keep him out it'll have to be something pretty serious."

Flynn Downes limped out of England duty on Monday night. Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes limped out of England duty on Monday night. Picture Pagepix

When asked how the groin problem had been hampering the striker, Lambert said: "I think he was compensating for it, maybe taking the ball with his wrong foot at certain times to try and protect it and maybe pushing off was another aspect.

"Norwood being Norwood, if you get him at 70 or 80% then he's a handful. The break came at the right time for him to try and get back to 100%.

"He's all or nothing, there's nothing in between and he's a robust guy who plays and plays and plays. Hopefully it settles down and he gets back to what he was because I'm pretty sure he'll be in a better place for it."

If Norwood isn't fit to play on Sunday, the door could be ajar for striker Will Keane to come into the side after scoring against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

"The big thing for Will was to get back playing and to get 90 minutes. We have options if there was a few lads injured."

On Vincent-Young, Lambert added: "He's doing ok, we've got another few days to go so we'll see how he is and we'll give up right up until Sunday.

"He's done great, Gwion," Lambert continued, when asked if he could use Gwion Edwards at wing-back should Vincent-Young not be fit.

"He did well when he came on at Fleetwood so I don't have a problem with him playing on the wing or at wing-back because I know exactly what I'll get from him."