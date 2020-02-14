Lambert hopeful Garbutt and Bishop could return for vital Burton clash at Portman Road

Luke Garbutt and Teddy Bishop could return for Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is hopeful Luke Garbutt will be able to return to action when his side host Burton this weekend.

Luke Garbutt could return after missing the last two games with a thigh injury. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt could return after missing the last two games with a thigh injury. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Everton loanee has missed Town's last two games after leaving the 4-1 loss to Peterborough with a thigh injury, but could potentially return to the left side for the visit of the Brewers.

Garbutt's absence has been a blow, not least because of his ability at dead ball situations, with Lambert hopeful of being able to call on him again.

"We'll see how he is this morning," Lambert said.

"He's one of those kids who is really fit and we'll see how it is.

Luke Garbutt in action ahead of going off injured. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt in action ahead of going off injured. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"His delivery, his set-plays and his general football has been very good so we'll see how he is. He feels a lot better within himself."

Another player who could return this weekend is Teddy Bishop, who hasn't featured since the 1-0 victory over Lincoln at the end of January due to a knee injury.

"He trained with us the other day and he's another we'll look and see how he is,." Lambert said.

Teddy Bishop in action during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop in action during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

"The thing with Bish, like any other season, is that he hasn't played much football.

"He's been ok round and about the place but as soon as the lads drive out that gate (after training) you really don't know what they're feeling.

"He's been upbeat and is a bubbly guy but in the private moments you don't know."

Gwion Edwards is likely to return after serving his two-game ban after picking up 10 yellow cards, with midfielder Flynn Downes now one away from a suspension of his own.

Lambert insisted he won't ask Downes to change his approach to the game, though: "You have to let him play.

"The lad has been outstanding for us all season and I don't think you can curtail Flynn and the way he plays the game. That's the way he plays.

"He's been absolutely top class."

On Kane Vincent-Young, Lambert said the right-back remains on track for a potential return at the end of this month after undergoing two groin operations. Danny Rowe, who has been out with a knee injury, may not be far behind.

"He was great when he was playing and obviously he had the injury and it gave us a blow on that side but predominantly he's been great, so him coming back is going to be a major plus for us."

Lambert says Danny Rowe, who had a knee operation to tidy up his knee, will be back around the same time.

"Danny will be not too far behind Kane, hopefully," he said. "We'll see how he goes."