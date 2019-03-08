Ipswich are in the hat for FA Cup second round draw... so here are the teams the Blues could face
PUBLISHED: 13:54 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 11 November 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town will find out their potential FA Cup second round opponents this evening.
The Blues are in the hat for round two after Andre Dozzell rescued a replay for Paul Lambert's men against Lincoln on Saturday, with the midfielder curling home to earn a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.
The two sides meet again on Wednesday November 20, to decide which of the two progress to the second round.
Both will know their potential opponents going into that game, following this evening's draw.
The event is being hosted by Chichester City this evening, who were the side who received a bye through to round two after Bury's expulsion from the EFL earlier this season.
That means the Blues could face Chichester, who play at step four of the non-league pyramid, or Maldon & Tiptree who play at the same level and knocked League Two side Leyton Orient out of the cup at the weekend.
Mark Bright and Dion Dublin, the latter now the host of Homes Under the Hammer, will be pulling the balls out of the hat this evening from 7pm on BBC Two.
FA Cup Second Round ball numbers
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Solihull Moors
3 Crawley Town
4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth
5 Coventry City
6 Sunderland or Gillingham
7 Carlisle United
8 Plymouth Argyle
9 Altrincham
10 Wrexham or Rochdale
11 Maidstone United
12 Maldon & Tiptree
13 Northampton Town
14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
15 Cambridge United or Exeter City
16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh
17 Salford City or Burton Albion
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley
20 Notts County
21 Walsall or Darlington
22 AFC Fylde
23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
24 Oxford United
25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City
26 Grimsby Town or Newport County
27 Oldham Athletic
28 Mansfield Town
29 Dover Athletic
30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers
31 Boston United
32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town
33 Crewe Alexandra
34 Fleetwood Town
35 Kingstonian
36 Rotherham United
37 Blackpool
38 Port Vale
39 Stevenage or Peterborough United
40 Chichester City