Ipswich are in the hat for FA Cup second round draw... so here are the teams the Blues could face

PUBLISHED: 13:54 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 11 November 2019

Ipswich Town are in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Ipswich Town will find out their potential FA Cup second round opponents this evening.

The Blues are in the hat for round two after Andre Dozzell rescued a replay for Paul Lambert's men against Lincoln on Saturday, with the midfielder curling home to earn a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

The two sides meet again on Wednesday November 20, to decide which of the two progress to the second round.

Both will know their potential opponents going into that game, following this evening's draw.

The event is being hosted by Chichester City this evening, who were the side who received a bye through to round two after Bury's expulsion from the EFL earlier this season.

That means the Blues could face Chichester, who play at step four of the non-league pyramid, or Maldon & Tiptree who play at the same level and knocked League Two side Leyton Orient out of the cup at the weekend.

Mark Bright and Dion Dublin, the latter now the host of Homes Under the Hammer, will be pulling the balls out of the hat this evening from 7pm on BBC Two.

FA Cup Second Round ball numbers

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Solihull Moors

3 Crawley Town

4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth

5 Coventry City

6 Sunderland or Gillingham

7 Carlisle United

8 Plymouth Argyle

9 Altrincham

10 Wrexham or Rochdale

11 Maidstone United

12 Maldon & Tiptree

13 Northampton Town

14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

15 Cambridge United or Exeter City

16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh

17 Salford City or Burton Albion

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley

20 Notts County

21 Walsall or Darlington

22 AFC Fylde

23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

24 Oxford United

25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City

26 Grimsby Town or Newport County

27 Oldham Athletic

28 Mansfield Town

29 Dover Athletic

30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers

31 Boston United

32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town

33 Crewe Alexandra

34 Fleetwood Town

35 Kingstonian

36 Rotherham United

37 Blackpool

38 Port Vale

39 Stevenage or Peterborough United

40 Chichester City

