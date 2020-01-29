Norris to stay at Town with Wolves no longer considering loan recall... with Blues interested in permanent move

Will Norris will remain with Ipswich Town until the end of the season with parent club Wolves no longer considering recalling their on-loan goalkeeper.

Will Norris celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Will Norris celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Norris arrived at Portman Road on the eve of the season, following Bartosz Bialkowski's initial loan move to Millwall, and now, having initially needing to remain patient, is established as the Blues' first choice goalkeeper.

Wolves had been monitoring Norris's situation closely at the start of this month, it's understood, but the 26-year-old has started the last nine League One games ahead of Tomas Holy, with the Premier League side satisfied a loan in Suffolk remains beneficial.

Town boss Paul Lambert has regularly stated a need to plan for the scenario of Norris being recalled, but he will now remain at Portman Road for the rest of the campaign.

When Norris has been asked about the possibility of a recall, the former Cambridge United goalkeeper has insisted he came to the club to help Ipswich win promotion and has remained focussed on doing so.

Will Norris could still be recalled by Wolves. Photo: ROSS HALLS Will Norris could still be recalled by Wolves. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Beyond the end of this season it's understood there is interest from the Blues in making his move permanent but any decision regarding his long-term future will wait until it's known which division the club will be playing in in 2020/21.

Norris has a year remaining on his contract at Molineux, with the Premier League club yet to offer any real indication on how they see his future with the club beyond the end of this loan spell.

"That would be ideal, of course, but I'm not looking too far ahead - just to the end of this season," Norris said recently, when asked if he sees a future for himself at Wolves.

Ipswich have, for a second time, been linked with Northampton goalkeeper David Cornell.

The 28-year-old, who was previously said to be interesting Town at the start of December, is set to be out of contract at the promotion-chasing League Two side this summer.