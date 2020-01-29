E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norris to stay at Town with Wolves no longer considering loan recall... with Blues interested in permanent move

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 29 January 2020

Will Norris pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS

Will Norris pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Will Norris will remain with Ipswich Town until the end of the season with parent club Wolves no longer considering recalling their on-loan goalkeeper.

Will Norris celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture PagepixWill Norris celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Norris arrived at Portman Road on the eve of the season, following Bartosz Bialkowski's initial loan move to Millwall, and now, having initially needing to remain patient, is established as the Blues' first choice goalkeeper.

Wolves had been monitoring Norris's situation closely at the start of this month, it's understood, but the 26-year-old has started the last nine League One games ahead of Tomas Holy, with the Premier League side satisfied a loan in Suffolk remains beneficial.

Town boss Paul Lambert has regularly stated a need to plan for the scenario of Norris being recalled, but he will now remain at Portman Road for the rest of the campaign.

When Norris has been asked about the possibility of a recall, the former Cambridge United goalkeeper has insisted he came to the club to help Ipswich win promotion and has remained focussed on doing so.

Will Norris could still be recalled by Wolves. Photo: ROSS HALLSWill Norris could still be recalled by Wolves. Photo: ROSS HALLS

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Striker Jackson on Ipswich Town's Rotherham defeat and his tributes to tragic friend Jordan Sinnott

Beyond the end of this season it's understood there is interest from the Blues in making his move permanent but any decision regarding his long-term future will wait until it's known which division the club will be playing in in 2020/21.

Norris has a year remaining on his contract at Molineux, with the Premier League club yet to offer any real indication on how they see his future with the club beyond the end of this loan spell.

"That would be ideal, of course, but I'm not looking too far ahead - just to the end of this season," Norris said recently, when asked if he sees a future for himself at Wolves.

Ipswich have, for a second time, been linked with Northampton goalkeeper David Cornell.

The 28-year-old, who was previously said to be interesting Town at the start of December, is set to be out of contract at the promotion-chasing League Two side this summer.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Striker Jackson close to signing new Ipswich Town contract

Kayden Jackson at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

‘I thought I’d seen a dead body’ - Mum shocked by headless mannequin in street

Unusual mannequin spotted on the floor in Lowestoft was mistaken for dead body. Picture: CLAIRE WARD

Brewery and pubs giant champions minorities in major inclusion drive

Village Greene members outside a Greene King pub Picture: CATERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Norris to stay at Town with Wolves no longer considering loan recall... with Blues interested in permanent move

Will Norris pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth Photo: ROSS HALLS

Calls for inquiry into alleged ‘witch-hunt’ at hospital

The government has called on the NHS to carry out an urgent inquiry into West Suffolk Hospital's dealing of a whistleblowing incident Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24