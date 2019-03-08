North Stand roof and Cobbold Stand door 'to get a clean up' as part of Portman Road improvements

Ipswich Town are set to make improvements to Portman Road. Picture: ANDY WARREN Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed work will soon be carried out to improve the appearance of Portman Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has addressed the club's fans ahead of the new season. Photo: Laura Macleod Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has addressed the club's fans ahead of the new season. Photo: Laura Macleod

Town's famous home has become increasinly tired in some areas, with the moss growing on the back of the North Stand roof and shabby paint-job on a Cobbold Stand door the focus of complaints regarding the state of the stadium.

Work has been ongoing to improve the appearance of the club's Playford Roard training ground this summer, including re-turfing some grass areas, painting of out buildings and the creation of a relaxation area for the club's players.

MORE: Ipswich Town owner Evans on the impact of relegation, transfer budgets, resisting sales and improving Portman Road

Work will soon move on to Portman Road, with the two previously mentioned areas getting attention as well as the installation of a new CCTV network, improvements to PA system and matchday experience at the concourse bars.

You may also want to watch:

"I have put cash aside for some much-needed investment at Portman Road to improve your matchday experience," Evans wrote as part of a lengthy message to the club's fans.

"There has been a substantial outlay on a new CCTV security system to increase supporter safety; plans are in place to improve the speed of service across all bars in the concourse area; we are looking at upgrading the PA system; the North Stand roof will be the first to get a clean up with the other stands to follow and even the ticket office has had a makeover!

MORE: 'Judge the manager on the cards he has been dealt by me' - Evans calls on Town fans to back Lambert amid transfer frustrations

"Other improvements around the stadium are at the planning stage. These range from simple painting and decorating to much more substantial and long-term projects - and significant financial outlay.

"The training ground also required a number of planned infrastructure improvements to meet the requirements of an elite Academy and first-team environment."

Ipswich begin their home season with a clash with Sunderland on Saturday, with more than 20,000 expected.