E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

North Stand roof and Cobbold Stand door 'to get a clean up' as part of Portman Road improvements

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2019

Ipswich Town are set to make improvements to Portman Road. Picture: ANDY WARREN

Ipswich Town are set to make improvements to Portman Road. Picture: ANDY WARREN

Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed work will soon be carried out to improve the appearance of Portman Road.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has addressed the club's fans ahead of the new season. Photo: Laura MacleodIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans has addressed the club's fans ahead of the new season. Photo: Laura Macleod

Town's famous home has become increasinly tired in some areas, with the moss growing on the back of the North Stand roof and shabby paint-job on a Cobbold Stand door the focus of complaints regarding the state of the stadium.

Work has been ongoing to improve the appearance of the club's Playford Roard training ground this summer, including re-turfing some grass areas, painting of out buildings and the creation of a relaxation area for the club's players.

MORE: Ipswich Town owner Evans on the impact of relegation, transfer budgets, resisting sales and improving Portman Road

Work will soon move on to Portman Road, with the two previously mentioned areas getting attention as well as the installation of a new CCTV network, improvements to PA system and matchday experience at the concourse bars.

You may also want to watch:

"I have put cash aside for some much-needed investment at Portman Road to improve your matchday experience," Evans wrote as part of a lengthy message to the club's fans.

"There has been a substantial outlay on a new CCTV security system to increase supporter safety; plans are in place to improve the speed of service across all bars in the concourse area; we are looking at upgrading the PA system; the North Stand roof will be the first to get a clean up with the other stands to follow and even the ticket office has had a makeover!

MORE: 'Judge the manager on the cards he has been dealt by me' - Evans calls on Town fans to back Lambert amid transfer frustrations

"Other improvements around the stadium are at the planning stage. These range from simple painting and decorating to much more substantial and long-term projects - and significant financial outlay.

"The training ground also required a number of planned infrastructure improvements to meet the requirements of an elite Academy and first-team environment."

Ipswich begin their home season with a clash with Sunderland on Saturday, with more than 20,000 expected.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four arrested after dramatic A14 police pursuit

A Nissan Almera and an HGV collided on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds during a Suffolk police pursuit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Flames were billowing out’ – Shocked neighbours on moment fire engulfed home

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Griff says ‘cheese wedge’ homes plan puts town ‘under considerable threat’

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Dramatic first pictures from scene of huge house fire

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Poor children fall further behind in early education

Suffolks disadvantage gap in early years education grew to five months in 2018, up from 4.3 months the previous year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists