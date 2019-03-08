Town to show Southend game live at Portman Road

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town travel to Southend on Saturday - and the club are showing the match live on TV at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans who missed out on tickets to this weekend's much-anticipated trip to the Essex coast for a clash with Southend will be able to watch the game live at Portman Road via a TV link.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saturday's clash at Roots Hall saw Town's original 2,000 ticket allocation sell out in under an hour, with an additional 450 tickets also selling out within minutes when they went on sale last week.

MORE: 'Let's not give anyone any reason to have any doubts about us' - Holy on importance of Rotherham clash

So, with a huge number of fans not able to make the trip, the Blues have sought and secured permission to show the match live on TV screens back at Portman Road.

The club will be hosting the beamback in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite and Beattie's, with tickets priced at £10 for all adults and £5 for U16s. Bar facilities will be available.

MORE: Mike Bacon on the Blues - Let's put FA Cup nightmare to bed

Tickets are on sale now at www.itfcdirect.com and at Planet Blue.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm, and fans can get into Sir Bobby's from 2pm onwards.