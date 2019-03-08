Sunshine and Showers

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

PUBLISHED: 13:46 29 May 2019

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood has agreed to join Ipswich Town and the move is now close to completion, we understand.

The Blues have been tracking the 32-goal forward for several months, with the interest first revealed in March, and he is now understood to have agreed the switch to Suffolk on a three-year contract.

He will join on a free transfer once his contract at Prenton Park comes to an end, with Hull City and Swansea also thought to have shown an interest.

The 28-year-old is currently on an end-of-season break to Magaluf with his Tranmere team-mates following Saturday's League Two play-off final victory over Newport County, and is due back at the end of this week. That means any move to Portman Road will not be officially signed or confirmed until next week.

Norwood's arrival will make him Paul Lambert's second summer signing following the capture of goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham.

The striker, who has spent the majority of his career in non-league football scored 92 goals in 189 games since moving to Tranmere from Forest Green in 2015.

He spent much of his time at Forest Green playing wide on the left but still managed to score 49 goals in his four seasons at the club in non-league football.

Prior to that he had spent time on loan at Eastbourne from first club Exeter City, where he made a handful of League One appearances.

But this season with Tranmere has been his first true crack at the professional leagues, with Norwood enjoying the season of his life to end the campaign as the country's joint-leading marksman alongside Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

"To find myself even mentioned in the same breath as Aguero is a major compliment - he's one of the best strikers in the world," Norwood said recently.

"Of course, being level on goals with him is really special, but let's be clear here - what he's doing is at the very elite level.

"There's lots to admire about him - finishing prowess, positioning - but one thing I won't do is copy his silver fox look - I don't think my thinning barnet could take it.

"But it's funny because it seems as though the more hair I lose the more goals I score, so I might even ask for a skinhead next time I go to the barber's."

