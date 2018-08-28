Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town to stage six Suffolk FA County Cup finals at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 10:20 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 04 February 2019

ITFC, holding county cup finals this season Photo: PA

ITFC, holding county cup finals this season Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town FC will stage an unprecedented six Suffolk FA County Cup Finals at Portman Road this season, writes Nick Garnham.

The most the club has previously accommodated in one season is four finals, which was the same number as were hosted last season.

In addition to the Premier Cup, CNet Training Senior Cup, Junior Cup and Primary Cup finals held last season, Portman Road will host the HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup and Under-18 Midweek Cup Finals.

Super Sunday, which has been held at AFC Sudbury and has featured three finals on the same day in each of the last two seasons, will this season take place at Needham Market FC.

The Sunday Cup will join the Sunday Shield, Sunday Trophy and Veterans’ Cup in being staged on the main and adjoining 3G pitch.

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal said: “We’re delighted to announce the details of the Suffolk County Cup Finals for this season. We know the hosting clubs will help us to provide a fitting finale to another fantastic season of adult football in the county.”

The full schedule of cup final dates and venues is as follows:

Tuesday, April 23rd – Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup at Leiston FC, 7.30pm

Sunday, April 28th – Super Sunday – Suffolk Sunday Cup, Suffolk Sunday Shield, Suffolk Sunday Trophy & Suffolk Veterans’ Cup at Needham Market FC, kick-offs tbc

Tuesday, May 7th – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Wednesday, May 8th – Suffolk Premier Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Thursday, May 9th – Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Friday, May 10th – CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Monday, May 13th – Suffolk Primary Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Tuesday, May 14th – Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Famous photographer’s exhibition celebrating women comes to Suffolk

British taekwondo athlete Jade Jones Picture: ANITA CORBIN

Man charged with distraction burglary and drug possession

Michael Holton will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court charged with two sexual offences Picture: ARCHANT

Enfield Edge Out Tractor Girls After Second-Half Comeback

Town goalscorer Paige Wakefield goes in for a tackle in the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists