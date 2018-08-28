Ipswich Town to stage six Suffolk FA County Cup finals at Portman Road

Ipswich Town FC will stage an unprecedented six Suffolk FA County Cup Finals at Portman Road this season, writes Nick Garnham.

The most the club has previously accommodated in one season is four finals, which was the same number as were hosted last season.

In addition to the Premier Cup, CNet Training Senior Cup, Junior Cup and Primary Cup finals held last season, Portman Road will host the HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup and Under-18 Midweek Cup Finals.

Super Sunday, which has been held at AFC Sudbury and has featured three finals on the same day in each of the last two seasons, will this season take place at Needham Market FC.

The Sunday Cup will join the Sunday Shield, Sunday Trophy and Veterans’ Cup in being staged on the main and adjoining 3G pitch.

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal said: “We’re delighted to announce the details of the Suffolk County Cup Finals for this season. We know the hosting clubs will help us to provide a fitting finale to another fantastic season of adult football in the county.”

The full schedule of cup final dates and venues is as follows:

Tuesday, April 23rd – Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup at Leiston FC, 7.30pm

Sunday, April 28th – Super Sunday – Suffolk Sunday Cup, Suffolk Sunday Shield, Suffolk Sunday Trophy & Suffolk Veterans’ Cup at Needham Market FC, kick-offs tbc

Tuesday, May 7th – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Wednesday, May 8th – Suffolk Premier Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Thursday, May 9th – Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Friday, May 10th – CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Monday, May 13th – Suffolk Primary Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Tuesday, May 14th – Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm