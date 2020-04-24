E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town’s new look for 2020/21 to include ‘thank you NHS’ message

PUBLISHED: 17:24 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 24 April 2020

Ipswich Town huddle up at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town huddle up at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town will honour the NHS on the back of their new home and away kits for the 2020/21 season.

The Blues have used the area below players’ shirt numbers to support local charities in recent seasons, including EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Next season’s kits, which the Blues still hope to launch in late May as planned, will include a simple ‘thank you NHS’ to thank those working on the frontline during the pandemic and beyond.

Supporters will have the option to add the ‘thank you NHS’ branding to their replica shirts for a nominal fee of £3.50, with all proceeds going to the local NHS.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown towards the NHS during the pandemic,” said Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

You may also want to watch:

“This gesture from Ipswich Town is warmly received and we know many of our colleagues will look forward to cheering the club on when football begins once again.”

MORE: Fowler on his struggle to get into management... including a failed bid for the Ipswich Town job

Town’s director of retail operations, Lee Hyde, told the club website: “It’s fantastic to be able to support the NHS in this way with the critical role they are playing in protecting the people of the UK throughout this global pandemic.

“It’s a message that shows the gratitude of everybody associated with the Football Club, as well giving the fans the opportunity to add the branding to their 2020/21 shirts and in turn raising funds directly for the NHS.”

Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: “We are honoured to be working with and supporting the NHS in these unprecedented times, not only through offering the use of the club’s facilities for blood donor sessions and training sessions but also through our personal thank you on the back of next season’s shirts.”

The Blues have offered the NHS free use of their facilities at Portman Road during the crisis, while owner Marcus Evans has also pledged to make a personal donation matching five per-cent of all season ticket revenue received by May 7 to the health service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Total coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals pass 200

A further 12 people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

PPE price scandal firm ‘feeding off people’s fears’, claims hospital chief executive

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Nothing gets in his way!’ Paralysed Winston’s joy at new quad wheelchair and stroller

Winston in his new quad wheelchair. Picture: RACHEL WETTNER

Ipswich Town’s new look for 2020/21 to include ‘thank you NHS’ message

Ipswich Town huddle up at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24