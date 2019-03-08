Video

Watch Downes' acrobatic effort, Nsiala's thunderous drive and Norwood's clever finish in Ipswich training

Toto Nsiala scored a powerful goal in Ipswich Town training in Germany. Picture: ITFC Archant

It's day eight of Ipswich Town's tour of Germany, with the Blues continuing to put the hours in at their base in Lower Saxony.

Flynn Downes



What a pass from Harry Wright too! #itfc pic.twitter.com/VMSz08Neo3 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 11, 2019

Paul Lambert's men training in the rain on Thursday at their Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle home near Herzlake, but it's clear the Ipswich players have been enjoying the conditions.

The club Twitter account posted a video of Flynn Downes twisting to turn a Harry Wright pass past goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski as the squad took part in a small-sided game, while Toto Nsiala also found the night with an excellent low drive which skidded off the turf and past new signing Tomas Holy.

The central defender has been a social media star during the club's trip, with a number of videos of the former Shrewsbury man entertaining team-mates on the piano being posted online.

James Norwood joined in training with the rest of the squad for the first time on Wednesday and, while admitting he is still a little rusty having had six weeks off following his promotion exploits with Tranmere, finished superbly after linking up well with Alan Judge.

The Blues lost their opening friendly 3-2 to Paderborn at the weekend and are now preparing for the Interwetten Cup in Meppen.

They face Fortuna Dusseldorf in their first 45-minute game before then taking on either the hosts or Dutch side Utrecht in a third-place play-off or final.