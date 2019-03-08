Thunderstorms

Watch Downes' acrobatic effort, Nsiala's thunderous drive and Norwood's clever finish in Ipswich training

PUBLISHED: 14:01 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 11 July 2019

Toto Nsiala scored a powerful goal in Ipswich Town training in Germany. Picture: ITFC

Toto Nsiala scored a powerful goal in Ipswich Town training in Germany. Picture: ITFC

Archant

It's day eight of Ipswich Town's tour of Germany, with the Blues continuing to put the hours in at their base in Lower Saxony.

Paul Lambert's men training in the rain on Thursday at their Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle home near Herzlake, but it's clear the Ipswich players have been enjoying the conditions.

The club Twitter account posted a video of Flynn Downes twisting to turn a Harry Wright pass past goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski as the squad took part in a small-sided game, while Toto Nsiala also found the night with an excellent low drive which skidded off the turf and past new signing Tomas Holy.

MORE: Top facilities, hard work, Wi-Fi grumbles, bike rides and paintballing - inside Town's remote German base

The central defender has been a social media star during the club's trip, with a number of videos of the former Shrewsbury man entertaining team-mates on the piano being posted online.

James Norwood joined in training with the rest of the squad for the first time on Wednesday and, while admitting he is still a little rusty having had six weeks off following his promotion exploits with Tranmere, finished superbly after linking up well with Alan Judge.

MORE: Central figures, points to prove, the last chance saloon and possible loans - what the future holds for Town's young guns

The Blues lost their opening friendly 3-2 to Paderborn at the weekend and are now preparing for the Interwetten Cup in Meppen.

They face Fortuna Dusseldorf in their first 45-minute game before then taking on either the hosts or Dutch side Utrecht in a third-place play-off or final.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

