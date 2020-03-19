E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich players’ planned return to training delayed after English football was halted further

The Ipswich team huddle before kick-off at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Ipswich team huddle before kick-off at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Ipswich Town squad’s return to training has been delayed after a further suspension to the football season was announced.

The coronavirus outbreak had originally seen football suspended until April 4 to help stop the spread of the disease, but the FA have now announced the professional game will be halted until April 30 at the earliest.

The Ipswich players were not due to return to training until March 26, with Paul Lambert’s squad given fitness programmes to complete at home, but they will now spend an extended period away from the training ground.

“It’s a sensible position to take, to give the authorities more time to see how things develop,” general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill said.

“When you look at what’s happening around the country and you hear that London might be going into lockdown, then it’s clear we are a long way from playing football again.

MORE: English football suspended further with 2019/20 season extended ‘indefinitely’

“The players were due to return to training on March 26 but that won’t happen now and the coaching staff are working on a new timetable.

“We are preparing to get players back and ready to play games for the end of April but it’s an ever-changing situation and of course the priority is the health and safety of everyone.”

The FA statement earlier today revealed rules which stated domestic football must be complete by June 1 have been relaxed, meaning the 2019/20 season has been extended indefinitely.

The preferred stance of the FA, as well as Ipswich Town, is to resume the season when it is safe to do so.

