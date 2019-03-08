Breaking

Emmanuel departs Ipswich Town and heads for Bolton on deadline day... where he'll link with with former Blue Murphy

Josh Emmanuel has joined Bolton from Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Josh Emmanuel has joined Bolton Wanderers after departing Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day.

Emmanuel, who has struggled for first-team involvement and sat behind Kane Vincent-Young and Janoi Donacien in the Ipswich Town right-back pecking order, has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Trotters after being allowed to move on a free transfer.

After making his debut on the opening day of the 2015/16 season, Emmanuel went on to make 29 appearances for the Blues while also spending time on loan with Crawley, Rotherham and Shrewsbury,

Rotherham boss Paul Warne had been monitoring Emmanuel, a former Millers loan player, throughout the summer transfer window but the right-back was subject of interest from other unknown clubs on deadline day before he ultimately signed for Bolton.

He will join up with former Ipswich team-mate Daryl Murphy, who has also penned a deal until the end of the season at the University of Bolton Stadium, after leaving Nottingham Forest.

Emmanuel and Jordan Roberts were both the subject of interest towards the end of the window but the latter remains an Ipswich player.

League One and League Two clubs, as well as many of Europe's major leagues, had until 5pm to complete deals after the Premier League and Championship window shut on August 8.

That means that manager Paul Lambert retains a squad of more than 30 professional players as the Blues look to build on their good start to the League One season.

Daryl Murphy has also signed for Bolton. Picture: PA Daryl Murphy has also signed for Bolton. Picture: PA

Lambert has brought in eight new players this summer including striker James Norwood, a free transfer at the end of his Tranmere contract, and Kane Vincent-Young who moved from Colchester in a deal understood to be worth £500,000.

Following a host of players who departed at the end of their contracts earlier this summer, Ellis Harrison was sold to Portsmouth and Bartosz Bialkowski loaned to Millwall as Lambert freshened up his squad.

Elsewhere in League One today Wycombe arguably made the most eye-catching signing, bringing in Rolando Aarons on loan from Newcastle, while Sunderland signed Laurens de Bock from Leeds.

As well as signing Emmanuel and Murphy, Bolton were busy as they brought in players following their takeover last week, with the signings of Chris O'Grady (free agent), Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke, loan), Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest, loan), Will Buckley (free agent) and Jake Wright (Sheffield United, loan).

Lincoln City were also busy, signing Max Melbourne on loan from West Brom and Jake Hesketh from Southampton.

IPSWICH TOWN SUMMER TRANSFER BUSINESS 2019

In: Tomas Holy (Gillingham, free), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), James Wilson (free), Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester, £500,000), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Anthony Georgiou (Tottenham, loan), Will Keane (free); James Norwood (Tranmere, free)

Out: Bartosz Bialkowski (loan), Dean Gerken, Jonas Knudsen, Jordan Spence, James Collins, Grant Ward, Tom Adeyemi, Simon Dawkins, Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £450,000), Josh Emmanuel (Bolton, free)

Expired loans: James Bree, Matthew Pennington, Trevoh Chalobah, Collin Quaner,

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD (32)

Holy, Norris; Vincent-Young, Donacien, Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Wilson, Ndaba; Kenlock, Nydam, Clements; Skuse, Downes, Nolan, Huws, Bishop, Dozzell, El Mizouni; Judge, Edwards, Georgiou, Garbutt, Rowe, Lankester, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Keane, Sears, Roberts.